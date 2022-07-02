Harness the wind and beat the heat

I was elated to receive a clothesline for my birthday this summer. Call me weird, but it had been on my wish list.

Useful tools are my favorite gifts. A couple of years ago I wanted a certain attachment for the vacuum cleaner, and my son obliged on Mother’s Day. He and my husband like it when I drop specific hints, eliminating guesswork for them. That makes me happy, and they don’t waste money on knickknacks or gadgets I’ll never use.

Plus, an ongoing list saves on aggravation and dollars. If I want something, I’m usually willing to wait for it. I write down ideas and often scratch them off later. Letting an item sit on the list for a while – instead of buying it right away – provides time to decide if I really need it, or if it will be a waste of money that clutters my life.

My new clothesline is a retractable one with five lines. Kirk plans to attach it under the deck, and he will install a pole 25 or 30 feet away to hook the other end on. I won’t hang all my laundry on it (I hate hanging piddly items like socks) but I’m looking forward to hanging bedding and some clothing outside to let the South Dakota air take care of them. Heaven knows we have enough wind to do the job.

If you have a clothesline, I hope you’re saving money by using it. We Americans depend on our automatic dryers more than the rest of the world. I remember getting in trouble with our landlady when I was a student in Germany. She let us pay extra to use her washer, but one day she sent her husband to our apartment to tell us to stop using the dryer. We were supposed to hang laundry on the lines in the basement. Poor fellow – we could see he felt bad being the messenger, but that hausfrau was not one to be crossed.

I know practical gifts are not everybody’s love language, so before you buy your wife a vacuum cleaner or a clothesline at anniversary time, please make sure that it’s her cup of tea. I don’t want to take the blame if you end up in the doghouse.

Country-style millinery: Last month I was tickled to hear from Paula, our original Pennywise columnist. I’m printing her note just as she wrote it, because it reminds me of how much I like her style and miss her column:

“Had a hint handed to me the other day and the person told me that this really does work even if the neighbors think you are a little ‘off’ in the upper story! She said … Wrap one of those sticky fly trap papers around the hat you wear outside doing yard work or in the garden ... sticky side out. The flies and such will stick to the gooey stuff and not walk around on your neck because they will die! I don’t know if this will work or not, but it might be worth a shot if the bugs get too bad.”

Efficient freezer: I think I read this in Paula’s column in the past, and I’ve been spreading the word ever since. Fill clean milk and juice jugs with water and store them in the freezer. (Leave a little space for the expanding ice.) A full freezer runs more efficiently, saving energy. The jugs of ice help the icebox stay cold if the power goes out. You can also use them to keep food chilled in the cooler when traveling, camping or going on picnics. As the ice thaws, you have a steady supply of cold drinking water.

Keep the kitchen cool: Use the electric skillet, slow cooker, and other small appliances to cook on the porch, patio or deck in the summer. For safety, make sure children and animals can’t get to them. Set a timer to remind yourself to check the appliances periodically.

Send hints to prairiefork@gmail.com. I won’t use your name; just your initials and your town or county. If you’d rather I leave those out and you remain completely anonymous, that’s fine; just let me know.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.