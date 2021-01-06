Incoming pork council president active in ag community

Lake Preston, South Dakota, farmer Shane Odegaard will take over as president of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council this year, but he’s already actively involved in the ag community.
Odegaard will be honored for his work with the 2020 Pork All-American Award from the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Wednesday, Jan. 13 during the Master Pork Producers Banquet in Sioux Falls.
Through the Pork All-American award, the South Dakota Pork Producers Council acknowledges pork producers or industry members who have established themselves as dedicated, involved business people and leaders in their communities.
Shane is part of Odegaard Family Farms, which is made up of himself, Justin and Jenna Odegaard, Randy and Glenda Odegaard, Michelle Malone, Shaun and Kristi Odegaard and his mother, Sharon Odegaard. They also have essential team member Ashley Pederson who is a key employee of their family farm.
Odegaard Family Farms is a diversified farm that consists of a 700-sow farrow to finish operation, 4,000 head contract nursery, a cow-calf and a feedlot operation. They also grow corn and soybeans.
Shane has four daughters Ashely (and husband Ethan) Tolzin who is a nurse at Horizon Health, Danielle a junior, Callie a sixth grader and Emsely, a fourth grader at Lake Preston School.
Shane stays active on the local level attending zoning hearings in support of legislation. He serves on the Lake Preston Development Board. He is a past board member of Prairie Ag Partners and past president of the South Dakota Custom Harvesters Association.
He is a member of the Lake Preston UCC/UMC church. Also, he is a part of the South Dakota and Kingsbury Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Corn Growers and South Dakota Soybean Association. Shane represents the pork council on the Ag United for South Dakota board of directors.
He was part of Class 6 of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership program and went through the National Pork Board’s Pork Leadership Institute.
Shane participates in legislative events such as Ag Fest in Pierre and the pork board’s Legislative Action Conference in Washington, D.C.
He and his family are active the Kingsbury County 4-H, which includes grilling pork loins for program fundraising.
Shane serves on the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Executive Board as first vice president and will take presidency this month. He also sits on executive committee, annual meeting and trade show committee, producer education and outreach, budget committee, personnel committee and chairman of public policy and regulatory committee.