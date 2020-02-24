Experiencing all facets of agriculture is important to any ag-focused student, but very few get to see how different countries handle production ag. For last year’s state FFA vice president and secretary from South Dakota, that opportunity came from the 2020 International Leadership Seminar for State Officers.
Sarah Kroeger, last year’s vice president and Lennox, South Dakota native, joined Marie Robbins, last year’s secretary and Elkton, South Dakota native, on the annual national FFA trip to visit ag operations in Spain and Portugal. The pair was joined by 73 other past or present state FFA officers from 22 states.
While in Spain, the group visited a beef cattle farm, an olive oil cooperative and other operations while traveling throughout the provinces. In Portugal, Robbins and Kroeger visited the most prominent college of agriculture in the state, as well as several state-run operations. However, the experience both women highlighted came in the form of corks.
“I didn’t know what to expect but that’s cool,” Robbins said of her time at the cork farm.
As a way to branch out of animal and row crop agriculture, the team had the opportunity to visit the Amorim Cork Factory in Portugal. Unbeknownst to Robbins and Kroeger, as well as most of the team, corks are made from the barks of farmed trees and harvested once every nine years, Robbins said.
Experiencing something that they never expected to be a branch of agriculture is exactly the reason both women said they attended the trip.
Robbins, 19, is a sophomore at South Dakota State University. While most who attend this annual trip are current state leaders, Robbins and Kroeger said their time last year kept them too busy. But they couldn’t turn down the opportunity.
“We didn’t get the chance to go when we were state officers, so we applied as past officers to go,” Robbins said.
“I didn’t know if a study abroad trip would be right for me but when I saw this opportunity I couldn’t pass it up,” Kroeger added.
Robbins is an ag communications and ag business major at SDSU and said traveling has been her dream for as long as she can remember. The ability to apply both her passion for agriculture and love for travel was a dream come true, she said.
“I love traveling and getting to see new things,” she said.
Kroeger, 20, is also a sophomore at SDSU and is majoring in ag education. Her dream is to teach and inspire students to see the farming life she grew up in. Visiting European operations has opened her eyes to both how united agriculture is worldwide, and how different each area has to be, she said.
“Their values and way of life was very interesting to see,” Kroeger said. “Being passionate about what you do is the biggest thing.”
While the pair suffered from some jet lag as the group landed at 6:30 a.m. in Madrid, Spain, Robbins said getting to visit a bull arena right away in town help them get into the right mindset.
“That was our first impression at 7:30 in the morning,” she said.
The main shock that both students said was the most eye-opening moment for them, however, came on a standard feedlot that raised non-neutered bulls for beef.
“Their values are a little different,” Robbins said. “It was so interesting because even though they do things differently, it still works.”
Both Robbins and Kroeger said they understand why the operations were different and said that seeing unique ways to approach agriculture is what the industry should be about.
“Those experiences really open your eyes and help the way you think,” Kroeger said.
“Even within the Midwest, we’re different than each other one farmer to another,” Robbins added.
Before the group left for Europe, Kroeger and Robbins took an eight-week course to help them prepare for the visit. Even with the course, Robbins said she was stunned at every turn.
“The course helped a little to help me understand what to expect,” she said. “But actually being there was almost breathtaking.”
After returning home and having time to reflect on the journey, Robbins said getting to see how others farm and raise animals has solidified her belief in what she can do with an ag communications major to help share every farmer’s message. For Kroeger, getting to experience different countries’ ag practices has made her realize that, as a soon-to-be teacher, she needs to help other students experience ag from all over the world.
The group returned from their trip the week before February.
