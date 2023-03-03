The Northwest Iowa Beekeepers Association (NWIABKA) will be offering their annual Introduction to Beekeeping class on Saturday, March 11, 8:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Harbor of Joy Lutheran Church, Milford, IA.
The class will provide the basics for a successful first year of beekeeping, including the life cycle of honey bees, purchasing equipment and bees, management of the bees from installation of bees in the hive to preparing the hive for winter, and control of common bee pests and diseases.
The class fees are $50 per adult, $75 for a family of two, $100 for a family of three or more. Youth 18 and under is $25.
The manual Beekeeping in Northern Climates, various hand-outs, and one year membership to the NWIABKA will be included in the fees. This includes Zoom meetings and personal coaching if requested.
Lunch and snacks will be also be provided.
An advanced beginner beekeeping class will be scheduled for late October.
NWIABKA involves beekeepers living in northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and east central South Dakota.
For more class information send an email to laughingeyes2010@gmail.com or call 507-227-5919. Registration is due by March 4.