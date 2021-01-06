Is drought in the 2021 forecast?

Livestock producers and agribusiness professionals are invited to a webinar discussing climate and weather predictions for the 2021 growing season. The webinar, set for Jan. 20, noon to 1 p.m., features Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Climate Hub in Ames.
Todey will bring accurate and important information for those who work with livestock and crop production agriculture.
“Dennis Todey is known nationally for his knowledge and experience in weather forecasting and comes with distinction as the former president of the American Association of State Climatologists,” Beth Doran, Beef Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, and Fred Hall, Dairy Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said. “This is a timely presentation, given that currently more than half of Iowa is experiencing drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to severe drought.”
The webinar is offered by the ISU Extension Dairy Team as part of its monthly webinar series. Anyone interested in learning about the weather predictions for 2021 can attend the webinar at https://iastate.zoom.us/my/dairyteamfredprogram.
Use the above link to connect directly to the webinar on Jan. 20 at the noon start time. No preregistration needed and there is no fee to attend.
For more information, contact Hall by email at fredhall@iastate.edu or Doran by email at doranb@iastate.edu. Both may also be reached at 712-737-4230.