The Sioux Falls Farm Show is set for Jan. 22-24, with more than 320 exhibitors featuring over 1,000 agricultural products and services.
The annual three day event is expected to bring over 18,000 ag producers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska.
The Sioux Falls Farm Show features commercial agriculture exhibits at the Denny Sanford Premier Center (event center, convention center, and arena). Exhibits are open each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free coffee and rolls are served each morning from 8:30-10 a.m. in the Sioux Falls Arena.
Daily Ag Seminars
In addition to agricultural exhibits, SDSU Extension Services will be presenting free seminars each day of the show at 1:30 p.m. at the Convention Center. A new speaker and agricultural topic will be featured each day.
Also, DTN/The Progressive Farmer will present a daily seminar titled, Early Crop Price Outlook for 2020, presented by DTN Grains Analyst, Todd Hultmann.
The DTN seminar is free to attend and starts at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center. A complete seminar schedule will be posted at the show website.
Opportunities to win
Attendees will once again have the opportunity to win a $2500 seed and fertilizer prize package from Hoegemeyer Hybrids and N-Rich Plant Food. One package will be given away at noon each day of the show.
Attendees can register for the drawing at the Hoegemeyer and N-Rich booths in the Convention Center.
Bomgaars and the Northland Ford Dealers are both new exhibitors and offering new promotions at the Show.
Bomgaars is hosting a DeWalt tool blowout at their exhibit and giving away a $500 DeWalt tool gift card twice daily at the show.
Also, The Northland Ford Dealers will be hosting the finally of the 2019 Northland Ford Truck Giveaway. One lucky winner will win a 2019 Ford 150 on the last day of the Show. Farm Show attendees can qualify for a chance to win by registering at the Northland Ford exhibit and also by finding one of several magnetic keys hidden throughout the Show.
“The 23rd annual Sioux Falls Farm Show is a great way to check out the latest in ag products and services and also learn from top-speakers at the daily seminars,” show manager Ron Bormaster said. “We are especially excited to have the Northland Ford Dealers and Bomgaars on board this year with exciting new promotions. With free admission and parking, free seminars, free coffee and rolls, and opportunities to win, it’s a great reason to visit Sioux Falls each year.”
The Sioux Falls Farm Show runs Jan. 22-24, at the Denny Sanford Premier, Convention Ctr. And Arena. Admission and parking are free.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.