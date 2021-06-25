Jeff Lakner named 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador

Jeff Lakner of Wessington, SD has been named the 2021 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient. He will be recognized at the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls.
Lakner is a fourth-generation producer who is passionate about the land and the next generation of agriculture in South Dakota. CEO of Lakner Farms, LLC, a 4,500-acre diversified crop and livestock farm in east central South Dakota, Lakner works hard to improve the farm through precision ag technology and sustainable practices so he can pass it on to the next generation. In addition, Jeff has served on multiple boards and committees including Land O’ Lakes, Agtegra, Dakota Americas, and South Dakota State University’s Advisory Council. His experience as a producer and his service with these diverse organizations make him an asset to South Dakota’s agriculture industry.
“Jeff works hard to advance agriculture in our state,” said DANR secretary Hunter Roberts. “He has dedicated much of his life to finding solutions and improving life for South Dakota’s producers and deserves to be recognized as the 2021 Ag Ambassador.”
The 2021 Ag Summit is hosted by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and is being held at the District in Sioux Falls on July 8 and 9. The event is free and attendance is open to all, however pre-registration is required at www.sdagsummit.com.