Let’s look at positives to current inflationary period

Dear Michael: We have been hearing so much about inflation and how it is going to cost more for everything from gas to groceries. As we are close to retiring, how concerned should we be with this dramatic increase in inflation? – Inflationary Worries.

Dear Inflationary Worries: If you are close to retiring, then you remember the inflation back in the mid-’80s and how long it took to tamp that down.

The unwelcome news is if you need to borrow money, the cost of the use of this money is going to be going up with higher interest rates. Inflation pushed up the value of everything in our country from pickups to farmland.

The result of this inflation is a lot of people who did not think they had an estate tax problem are seeing now that their estates are exceeding $12 million and they will have to do estate planning on a grander scale.

But, let me give you some positives from the mid-’80s.

I remember one group of people that were just cackling with joy when their CDs started paying 12, 13, 16 percent even, in some cases. That group were the retirees who had their money socked away in CDs and other fixed interest instruments such as annuities. I remember setting up people with 7 percent on their annuities guaranteed with a 10 percent addition to any additional deposits in the year it was deposited.

Those same people are now retiring, and they are taking out funds from these annuities – guaranteed – that they never would have dreamed of before or since the ’80s.

Of course, everyone made the rush to get into the stock market when it was hot and for younger people, they should wait this out.

But for retirees, such as you are going to be, you are going to get products that pay a much higher guaranteed interest rate and without the risk of the stock market. The market is going to dip and for how long we do not know. The ’80s inflation lasted around eight years before they finally brought it under control.

The good news for you is you can move your money any time from the market sans any fees or charges – unless you have a broker who charges for sales of stock or mutual funds.

Retirees typically do not have a lot of money borrowed, so the higher interest rates coming down the line will not affect them. They do not have a lot of debt on credit cards, so when interest goes back up to 24 percent, it will not be a problem for them. They do not borrow money for new trucks or cars as typically they have the money to do whatever they would like to do or buy what they want to buy without having to borrow.

That group back in the ’80s who had money in guaranteed investments were able to double their money every five years and they were laughing all the way to the bank.

You will have to decide what group you are going to be in when this thing hits full roll and rates go up double digit again. I would have my money ready to move into guaranteed funds again when the time is right.

The other benefit of inflation is, during the last inflationary phase, land values dropped by 50 percent or more in some cases. For those of you who have an estate tax problem, this might be just what the doctor ordered.

It is not going to happen overnight, however, and you still need to have a road map to follow should you live long enough to see the end of this phase, or if you do not. Either way, you could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in estate taxes.

In the meantime, it is a good idea to keep an eye on the costs of long-term care as nearly 30 percent of all facilities are running into severe issues with finding help and keeping up with their own inflationary problems. In North Dakota, we are at $144,000 on average cost of care per person. Look to see that number goes as high as $170,000 to $180,000 per year.

Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.

