On behalf of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, I invite you to attend the 2020 Sioux Empire Livestock Show, held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Jan. 21-25.
The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has proudly sponsored the annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show since 1954. It is one of the premier agricultural events held in the upper Midwest and is an outstanding experience for the whole family.
I can say with confidence that the show is outstanding, because my own family has participated. My parents raise purebred Charolais, and watching a heifer be shown and sold at the livestock show is exciting! I also enjoy seeing my children engage and interact with the livestock. This event is an opportunity for many city-dwelling kids to stay connected to their ag roots.
All livestock events take place at the Expo Building on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Livestock producers show the best in purebred and market livestock, and manufacturers and suppliers display the latest in agricultural products.
Purebred cattle producers from around the region consign in hopes of making it to the Supreme Row and being awarded Supreme Champion. Tri-State Neighbor, Wells Fargo Bank and Campbell’s co-sponsor the $12,000 Supreme Row purse, which is divided between the buyer and consignor of the champion purebred bull and champion purebred female overall. Supreme Champions are presented at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Jim Woster will emcee the event along with auctioneers Pete Atkins and Joel Westra.
We’re excited to have Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken lend a hand at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions, which follows the Supreme Row awards and features an auction of the top market livestock shown throughout the week. There will also be live and silent auctions to benefit the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship program – another way the Sioux Falls area business community supports agriculture.
The Sioux Empire Livestock Show hosts a trade show and exhibitor space that fills the north end of the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Coinciding with the Livestock Show is the Sioux Falls Farm Show Jan. 22-24. This commercial exhibition is organized by Midwest Shows Inc. and takes place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. Together, both shows are featured as “Sioux Falls’ Salute to Agriculture.”
If you’ve never attended the livestock show, I invite you to do so this year. Hope to see you there!
– Bobbi Thury, Legacy Law Firm, P.C.
Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce 2018-19 Chairwoman of the Board