A lesson in sale barn veterinary medicine, Part 1

Following up our discussion on U.S. Department of Agriculture Accredited Veterinarians, this week we will talk about one of services these accredited veterinarians can provide: sale barn veterinary medicine.

Since I started working in Madison, South Dakota, I had a lot to learn about sale barns and what my role would be there. I am writing these articles with the help of my boss, Dr. David Maier of Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Madison Livestock Sales, and my mentor, Dr. April Schilder of Prairie View Veterinary Clinic and Fort Pierre Livestock Auction. Thank you to both of them for all the time you take out of your busy schedules to help me get better every day.

How do sale barns get veterinarians?

The sale barn will find a veterinarian that they think would be a good fit for their barn. The sale barn then writes a letter to the state veterinarian asking for their approval.

The reason that the state veterinarian has to be involved in the hiring process is because the sale barn veterinarian works not only for the producers and the buyers, but for the state, too. The sale barn veterinarian is essentially the “hand” of the state.

We have to look for disease, make sure animals have proper official identification, make sure they are bred if they are being sold as bred, and make sure they have the appropriate testing and vaccinations to be sold to wherever their destination may be.

If the state deems the veterinarian a good fit for that particular sale barn, they will approve and the veterinarian can start servicing that barn.