A lesson in sale barn veterinary medicine, Part 1

Following up our discussion on U.S. Department of Agriculture Accredited Veterinarians, this week we will talk about one of services these accredited veterinarians can provide: sale barn veterinary medicine.
Since I started working in Madison, South Dakota, I had a lot to learn about sale barns and what my role would be there. I am writing these articles with the help of my boss, Dr. David Maier of Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Madison Livestock Sales, and my mentor, Dr. April Schilder of Prairie View Veterinary Clinic and Fort Pierre Livestock Auction. Thank you to both of them for all the time you take out of your busy schedules to help me get better every day.
How do sale barns get veterinarians?
The sale barn will find a veterinarian that they think would be a good fit for their barn. The sale barn then writes a letter to the state veterinarian asking for their approval.
The reason that the state veterinarian has to be involved in the hiring process is because the sale barn veterinarian works not only for the producers and the buyers, but for the state, too. The sale barn veterinarian is essentially the “hand” of the state.
We have to look for disease, make sure animals have proper official identification, make sure they are bred if they are being sold as bred, and make sure they have the appropriate testing and vaccinations to be sold to wherever their destination may be.
If the state deems the veterinarian a good fit for that particular sale barn, they will approve and the veterinarian can start servicing that barn.
What do sale barn veterinarians do?
Sale barn veterinarians have a lot to do. Every cow and heifer that is sold through a sale barn in South Dakota has to be pregnancy checked. Depending on the size of the barn, that may be pregnancy checking anywhere from 500 per day to way over 1,000 head per day.
Every bred animal then has to be recorded. The information that must be gathered is their official ID, proof of bangs vaccination (tattoo), breed, approximate age (mouthed), and other numbers such as ear and back tag numbers.
All of these data are turned into the state of which they use the information for tracing animal disease. For example, if a slaughter plant finds a positive TB, we have to be able to trace that back to where that animal came from.
During a typical day at the sale barn, we also will give vaccinations, deworm, pelvic check, score reproductive tracts, tag, etc. Essentially, we can provide whatever services our buyers and sellers would like their cattle to receive during their time at the barn.
With being able to provide a wide variety of services, we have to have good crews to help. Veterinarians are often in charge of paying their crews and setting the work schedule.
It is hard to find sale barn help, and we are so grateful for all of the men and women that help us day in and day out at the barns. We couldn’t do it without you.
The sale barn crews work long hours, work all day on weekends, and work in weather from 100 degrees F to -25, rain or shine, wind or blizzard.
Thank a sale barn crew member next time you’re there!
To be continued
Stay tuned for next week’s follow up discussion! We have so much more to discuss.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.