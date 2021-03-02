After nearly four years in South Dakota, I can safely say that I still know very little about the world of animal agriculture.

I grew up in horse country. With barns at every turn and dozens of horse stalls, I felt like perhaps the one thing I understood about agriculture was the presentation of it all. Shows, sales and exhibitions featuring beautifully trimmed animals of all kinds. I felt like replacing those animals with a horse would mean I was right back in New York.

That was, until mid-January.

Tri-State Neighbor livestock sales rep Jeff Kapperman has always been kind to me. Even though I am a city boy through and through, Jeff has kept an eye on me and given me dozens of opportunities to learn about the South Dakota way of life – specifically the livestock producers’ way of life.

In January, Jeff asked me to come out to his operation to see something I don’t think I will forget – the casual use of a propane torch to quickly burn excess hair off the back of cattle being prepared for a sale. To those in the Midwest, this is a completely normal thing. For a guy from New York, I will never forget the smell.

Jeff had brought out his good friend, Stan Wellner, to get his cattle sale-ready. When Jeff said there would be an opportunity to watch them “torch and clip the bulls,” I very much did not think quickly lighting them on fire was the actual goal.

With two propane torches, two industrial-grade clippers, and Jeff’s son helping get the cattle in the chute, Stan and his partner efficiently and methodically torched and clipped dozens of bulls. After discussing the methods and how crazy it may seem to the outside viewer, Stan assured me that the process doesn’t harm the cattle – something I no doubt began to independently verify.

My verification led me to Tucker Blare from rural Hamill, South Dakota. Tucker is a lifelong cattleman currently living out near Ideal. A fifth-generation ranching and livestock aficionado, Tucker is actually one of just a handful of farriers in the area. While he began showing cattle at the Black Hills Stock Show at age 5, Tucker is currently helping his own son learn how to clip and prepare animals for the same shows.

“We are a show family,” Tucker said.

When I set out to learn more about the torching process, Tucker and I discussed the various ways one would go about preparing cattle for a show. Here is where I learned the second most important bit of information – preparing an animal for a show and a sale are very different processes.

Preparing for a show is very detail-oriented. Everything is trimmed because everything is judged. For a sale, the effort is about uniformity.

“You always have those elite individuals in the sale pen, but when we take the hair off it makes the bottom end look as good as the top end,” Tucker said.

Smoothing them out and cleaning them up is the phrase I’ve heard more than once to describe this process.

Blair explained to me that up in this neck of the woods, due to the dramatically cooler temperatures than most of the country, cattle end up growing more hair to stay warm. The torch acts as a way to quickly disperse that excess hair and let the 24-tooth clippers do their real magic.

“All it is, it’s just a flick of the wrist and you don’t hurt them if you know what you’re doing,” Tucker said.

And there is the key. Stan and his team have figured out what he referred to as “the perfect method” for torching. A very quick burn followed by sustained clipping not only speeds up the process but provides a little reprieve for the cattle. Less time in the chute means a less stressed animal.

The origins of the torching method are seemingly lost to time, but Tucker said the main story he’s heard passed down comes from the idea that one day a cattleman was worked on clipping an animal and accidentally spilled an oil lantern which burned the hair right off.

“It’s funny how accidents turn into what we do,” Tucker joked.

He guessed that torching isn’t the most common form of getting cattle show-ready – “maybe 60-40” between those who simply use clippers and those who use the propane torch. However, that may have to do with the technique. He’s seen people mess up the torch and injure the animal, he said.

“Animal safety is the No. 1 concern over the look,” he said.

As South Dakota slowly comes out of a cold snap that saw certain areas hit as low as -30 degrees, the idea of some excess heat sounds awfully nice right now. I may not understand everything yet, but I certainly know that watching true craftsmen work who excel at their jobs is something I will never get over.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

