Plant-based proteins are creating a lot of buzz, and while it is easy for beef producers to feel threatened by the new protein creations, one ag speaker urges the industry to take the high ground.
“Beef is not afraid of competition. We do not believe their products are equal to beef. We want to protect our nomenclature,” author, columnist and blogger Amanda Radke said.
Radke spoke this past summer at Nebraska’s Husker Harvest Days, sharing her experiences and research into the alternative protein debate. She raises cattle with her husband near Mitchell, South Dakota and notes she is not against alternatives, but believes some honesty and transparency from the so-called “fake meat” proponents is important.
“The tactics used by some companies make the public believe the consumer really wants these options,” she said. “Upon closer examination, they are not commanding the sales in the stores. The plant-based meat market is not as big as people think.
“People should be able to have choices and buy the food they want. But don’t use my name and then tarnish my name in your campaigns,” Radke said. “We need to understand the implications of the health and nutrition of these products.”
One challenge facing the beef industry is updating the definition of meat. It currently is defined as “the part of the muscle of any cattle, sheep swine or goats.” Radke notes industry leaders want to also include “harvested in a traditional manner at a slaughterhouse” to that definition to further separate lab-grown “fake meat” from the real deal.
“It is going to be interesting as these companies enter the marketplace if they will be held to the same standards as the beef industry,” Radke said.
She finds it encouraging that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will have oversight of alternatives proteins.
A number of factors are driving the alternative protein movement, including the view that cutting back on meat consumption will help counter climate change.
“It has been frustrating to try and combat the United Nations 2006 report. Common sense isn’t so common anymore,” she said, referring to a report that blamed cattle production for contributing greenhouse gasses.
It doesn’t help when political movers and shakers with no ag background like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York City Mayor Bill de Blagio and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker point to farmers and ranchers and agriculture as the ones who have to solve the “problems,” said the speaker.
In a recent survey one-third of consumers said they would be willing to try a cell-cultured protein patty while 60% of U.S. consumers claim to be reducing their consumption of meat-based proteins, Radke said.
So with new trade organizations such as the Plant-Based Foods Association, the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation and Finless Foods promoting their protein alternatives, what can beef producers do?
Radke outlined five points that can be used when countering rhetoric from those opposed to traditional beef production.
“No. 1 – lab meats have an environmental impact, too,” she said. “Labs with bio reactions to produce large quantities of cellular protein will need a lot of non-intermittent energy as this product is grown in a medium that has to be kept at 98 degrees. It must be produced in a sterile, conditioned environment needing a non-intermittent source of energy for electricity.”
By contrast beef can be produced primarily with solar energy.
“Seventy percent of the world’s surface is not fit for farming or development,” she said. “Ruminant animals can convert that cellulosic material into a consumable protein. A rancher’s relationship with his habitat provides food not only for cattle, but wildlife and wildflowers, too. We have an important impact on our ecosystem.”
U.S. farmers and ranchers produce 18% of the world’s beef with 8% of the world’s cattle, noted the author and columnist.
Her second point centered on antibiotics. Independent scientists have noted antibiotics will be used in the production process for lab patties, she said. How this will impact the finished product has not been determined.
Third, there are contamination concerns with lab-produced proteins. For those afraid of “Frankenfoods,” alternative proteins produced in the lab are no different, she added.
Lab patties don’t eliminate animal suffering and death, and they don’t produce by-products, Radke said. For example, one cowhide will yield 12 basketballs, 144 baseballs, 20 footballs, 18 volleyballs, 18 soccer balls or 12 baseball gloves.
Medical products are made from animal by-products, too. Some products may contain stearic acid that is found in fatty acids of beef cattle. Ointments for burns and first aid creams may contain animal by-products.
Don’t forget gelatin, which comes from the connective tissues of the beef animal and is also used in gum, fruit snacks like gummy bears, and marshmallows.
“Imagine trying to replace all these by-products with a synthetic substitute,” Radke said.
She urged beef producers and the ag community to continue to build relationships with consumers. Only then will they be able to counter all the rhetoric, she said.