One of the top challenges for swine producers during the winter is biosecurity. Cold weather increases the length of time some viruses can survive in the environment.
A major risk for spreading viruses is the transport system, including the truck interior, the driver and the trailer interior and exterior. Perhaps the most difficult to manage is the trailer interior as it is difficult to disinfect in wintertime. Some systems have used heated wash bays successfully, but there are not enough heated truck facilities to service all transport. Therefore, a portion of transport trucks are infected with swine pathogens.
A recent unpublished study by Dr. Derald Holtkamp looked at loading market pigs into a contaminated transport trailer. The study showed that pigs kick virus and bacteria out of the truck as they are loaded and that the pathogens are readily tracked back into the barn by the loading crew. There is a potential to reduce the risk of disease infection with a change in how pigs are loaded.
The workshops will also cover some overview regarding preparation for potential issues that would arise if our country breaks with a foreign animal disease.
