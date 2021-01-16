Black Hills Stock Show beefs up offerings for 2021

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has a handful of new events planned for the show, Jan. 29 through Feb. 6, and entries for the cattle shows have been strong in the absence of the popular national stock show in Denver.
There are shows and sales for 10 different cattle breeds, rodeos, 14 horse events and a large trade show.
Last year, a youth beef show was added to the lineup. It was so popular, it’s back for two days this year. A collegiate wool judging contest was added Feb. 5, and new youth sheep and goat show is set for Feb. 6 and 7.
This is the 63rd year for the show at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota. It’s billed as the second largest event held in state, following the Sturgis motorcycle rally, with upwards of 330,000 people attending most years.
The ranch rodeo is held at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the fairgrounds. More than $21,000 is up in cash and prizes for contestants. Prelims take place Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Ranch Rodeo Calcutta fundraiser is that night at 6 p.m. with the main rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m. The Mud Butte Band will perform afterward.
For those who like their rodeo events with their morning coffee, Broncs for Breakfast features 32 ranch bronc riders Feb. 3. The event starts with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy at 8 a.m., Calcutta and 9 a.m. and bronc riding at 10 a.m.
Livestock shows start Jan. 22 with a youth shows for beef, sheep and goats. The Angus show and sale is Monday, Feb. 1, Charolais Tuesday and Hereford Wednesday. Thursday’s shows include Red Angus, Gelbvieh and Shorthorn. Friday has shows for Limousin and Main Anjou. Saturday shows include Simmental and Chi-Influence. Supreme row judging takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, and the supreme row parade is at 8 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. A total $10,000 will be award to supreme row winners.
The two-day horse sale had filled out to its limit of 178 head, and consigners were starting to roll out their videos of their offerings on Facebook in early January. The sale including horses for barrel racing, cow herding, reining, trail riding and roping, runs Jan. 29 and 30 at the James Kjerstad Event Center starting at 2 p.m. each day. Buyers can watch and bid online at www.thelivestocklink.com.
“We’re pretty excited. There are a lot of new people,” said Amanda Kammerer, marking livestock director for the show.
The American Quarter Horse Association Winter Classic show is Jan. 23-28 with 54 classes from reining, working cow horse, halter and cutting to ranch riding and roping classes. The AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse competition starts Jan. 21. Other horse events include the South Dakota Cutting Horse Association Show Jan. 18-20, Hutchinson Western Stallion Row Jan. 29-30,
Ticket sales for the Koe Wetzell concert have been strong, Kammerer said. The country musician plays Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the fairgrounds. Tickets are $25.
The big event to start the stock show is the Stockman’s Banquet and Ball, Jan. 30 at the Best Western Ramkota, where four big awards will be handed out. Stockman of the Year is going to Kammerer Livestock of Rapid City. Justin and Brooke Tupper of St. Onge Livestock are being honored as Agri-Business of the Year. Mary London of Rapid City is being inducted into the Silver Spur Hall of Fame, and Warren and Mayola West of New Underwood have been named Horse Person of the Year.
A youth scholarship auction and live music is also part of the banquet. The night starts with a social at 6 p.m. and banquet at 7 p.m. He Said She Said will perform. Tickets are $70.
The North American Sheep Dog Trials are held Jan. 15 to Feb. 4 at the James Kjerstad Event Center. Kids ages 3-6 can participate in mutton busting. Tickets are $15 per day for adults and $7 for kids.
The Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Extreme Bulls and Extreme Bronc Match events take place at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Jan. 29 and 30.
For a full schedule of Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo events, visit www.blackhillsstockshow.com.
