Black Hills Stock Show beefs up offerings for 2021

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has a handful of new events planned for the show, Jan. 29 through Feb. 6, and entries for the cattle shows have been strong in the absence of the popular national stock show in Denver.

There are shows and sales for 10 different cattle breeds, rodeos, 14 horse events and a large trade show.

Last year, a youth beef show was added to the lineup. It was so popular, it’s back for two days this year. A collegiate wool judging contest was added Feb. 5, and new youth sheep and goat show is set for Feb. 6 and 7.

This is the 63rd year for the show at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota. It’s billed as the second largest event held in state, following the Sturgis motorcycle rally, with upwards of 330,000 people attending most years.

The ranch rodeo is held at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the fairgrounds. More than $21,000 is up in cash and prizes for contestants. Prelims take place Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Ranch Rodeo Calcutta fundraiser is that night at 6 p.m. with the main rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m. The Mud Butte Band will perform afterward.

For those who like their rodeo events with their morning coffee, Broncs for Breakfast features 32 ranch bronc riders Feb. 3. The event starts with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy at 8 a.m., Calcutta and 9 a.m. and bronc riding at 10 a.m.