Shally Rogen of Rogen Angus in Brandon, South Dakota won the Breeder of the Year award at the 2019 South Dakota Angus Association annual meeting and banquet, Dec. 14 in Mitchell.
Also at the meeting, new members were elected to the South Dakota Angus Association board of directors. They include directors Jon Bussmus of Mitchell, Lee Kopriva of Raymond, Blake Eisenbeisz of Bowdle and Troy Thomas of Harrold. Officers include president Joshua Mohnen of White Lake and secretary-treasurer Christina Mogck of Olivet.
Young Angus enthusiasts were awarded with the local youth scholarship and heifer grant award. The scholarship went to Megan Linke of Woonsocket. Kendall McAreavey of Crooks received the Angus heifer grant.