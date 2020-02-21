A number of South Dakota cattle groups held their annual show and sale in conjunction with the Watertown Winter Farm Show, which took place Feb. 11-15 in Watertown. The results of each competition follow. Photos were provided by Heather Gessner Photography.
Angus
The South Dakota Angus Association held its show and sale Feb. 11 in Watertown with Jake Reed serving as judge.
The champion bull was Lot 23, consigned by RPM Angus of Britton, South Dakota. He sold to Lonnie Krause for $3,750. The reserve champion honors went to another RPM Angus bull, Lot 26, which sold to Myron Kuhlman for $3,750.
The high selling bull was Lot 30 from Kwasniewski Angus of Clear Lake, South Dakota, sold to Gary Lambrecht of Blair, Nebraska for $5,750. A total 24 bulls grossed $74,200 for an average of $3,091.
The top selling and champion heifer was Lot 5 from Reese Family Angus of Hancock, Minnesota. She sold to Madelynn Rogers for $3,300.
The reserve champion heifer was Lot 3 cosigned by Eric Solsaa of Hayti, South Dakota. She sold to Landon Dans for $2,500.
Four heifers in the sale grossed $10,000 for an average of $2,500. Auctioneer was Al Conover.
Hereford
The South Dakota Hereford Association held its annual show and sale Feb. 11 with Jake Reed judging and Chisum Peterson serving as auctioneer.
The champion bull was Lot 23 cosigned by TL Herefords of Canby, Minnesota, bought by Tom Arnesen of Florence, South Dakota for $2,500.
The reserve champion bull was Lot 12X from Hanson’s Polled Herefords in Conde, South Dakota. He sold to Bottum Brothers Partnership for $2,700. Hanson’s also had the top selling bull, Lot 10, that went to Woodcrest Farms for $4,500. A total 15 bulls grossed $45,350 for an average of $3,023.
The champion Hereford heifer was Lot 3 from Liable Herfords of Howard, South Dakota. She went to John Albrecht for $2,000.
Hanson’s had the reserve champion heifer, which was also the top seller. Lot 7 went to Kayden Thelen for $5,250. Seven heifers in the sale grossed $19,000 for an average of $2,714.
Charolais
The South Dakota Charolais Breeder’s Association had its annual meeting, show and sale in conjunction with the Watertown Winter Farm Show. Terry Schlagel was the auctioneer Feb. 12.
The champion bull, Lot 5, was consigned by Keppen Charolais of Volga, South Dakota. He sold to Zender-Waag of Minnesota for $7,500.
Vedvei Charolais of Lake Preston, South Dakota, has the reserve champion bull, Lot 9, selling to Jerome Fitch for $8,250.
There were 12 bulls in the sale, grossing $60,400 for an average of $5,033.
The champion heifer and top seller in the female sale was Lot 16 from Johnson Land and Cattle in Wessington, South Dakota. She was bought by Marty Maholie of Chamberlain, South Dakota for $3,250.
The reserve champion female was Lot 15 from J&M Ranch in Lake Preston, which sold to Preston Miles of Redfield, South Dakota for $2,750.
Three heifers in the female sale grossed $7,400.
Maine-Anjou
The 24th annual Maine-Anjou show and sale was Feb. 12.
The champion and top selling bull came from Eastview Mains of Jasper, Minnesota. Lot 14 sold to Nathan Block of Waukon, Iowa for $4,000.
The reserve champion bull was Lot 10, from Lindsey Wolles of Dell Rapids, South Dakota. He sold to Eastview Mains for $2,250. The two were the only bulls in the sale.
The champion heifer was Lot 4 from PAR 5 Cattle Co. in Lake City, South Dakota. She sold to Chesney Fuks of Volga, South Dakota for $2,000.
The reserve champion female was Lot 6 from Cutler Michalski of Willow Lake, South Dakota, which sold to Bryan Zemlicka of Watertown, South Dakota for $2,200.
Six heifers in the femal sale grossed $9,000.
Simmental
The South Dakota Simmental Association show and sale was Feb. 12 with auctioneer Terry Schlagel.
The champion bull was Lot 3 from Katelyn Vizecky of White, South Dakota. He sold to Roger Krein for $4,000.
The reserve champion was Lot 6 from Thyen Simmentals in Hayti, South Dakota, which sold to Bruce Hoffman for $4,000.
The two bulls were the top sellers. Five bulls in the sale grossed $13,100 for an average of $2,620.
The champion and top selling female was Lot 10 from Johnson Land and Cattle of Wessington, South Dakota. She went to Paul Tol for $4,250.
The second place heifer was Lot 17 from Thyen Simmentals, bought by Gary Rodine for $2,500.
Ten heifers in the sale grossed $20,750.
For the Simmental percentage cattle, the champion and top selling bull was Lot 4X from Thyen Simmentals, bought by Paul Tol for $5,750.
The reserve champion was from Spencer Hovde of Willow Lake, South Dakota. Four bulls in the sale grossed $9, 750.
The champion and top selling percentage female was Lot 12 from Thyen Simmentals, selling to Dwewayne Hedie for $2,500.
Hink Family Simmental of Turton, South Dakota had the reserve champion heifer, Lot 11. Two heifers in the sale grossed $3,800.
Shorthorn
The South Dakota Shorthorn Association show and sale was Feb. 13 with auctioneer Chisum Peterson of Chamberlain, South Dakota.
The champion and top selling bull was Lot 1 from Wildwood Farm in Buffalo, Minnesota. He sold to Heggvale Farms for $2,900.
The runner up bull was Lot 3 from Sadie VanderWal of Brentford, South Dakota. He sold to Kent Fjeldheim for $2,400.
Five bulls in the sale grossed $12,100 for an average $2,420.
The champion female was Lot 22 from Kelsey Begalka of Florence, South Dakota. She sold to Todd Vogel for $5,500. The reserve champion came from Faxon Creek of Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Lot 14 sold to Joey Haskall for $3,800.
A total 13 heifers sold for a collective $39,900 or $3,069 on average. The top sell was Lot 21 from Bar Lazy R of Watertown South Dakota. She was bought by Brianna Duerre for $6,200.
Five females sold in the shorthorn plus sale for a total $9,200.
The champion shorthorn plus heifer and the top seller was Lot 18 from 3 Buck Cattle Co. in Bryant, South Dakota. She sold to Fjeldheim for $3,000.
Osterman Shorthorns of Conde, South Dakota has the reserve champion shorthorn plus heifer, bought by Joseph Angus Ranch for $2,800.
Supreme Row
The overall champion bull for all breeds was an Angus from RPM Angus, and the reserve champion was the Maine Anjou from Eastview Maines.
The top overall female went to the Simmental from Johnson Land and Cattle, and the reserve champion was the Shorthorn exhibited by Kelsey Begalka.