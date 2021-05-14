Cattle death loss survey hopes to shed light on problem areas

Cattlemen take care of their own. Whether it be the family, the homestead, or their cattle, every bit of the operation is important.

Speaking about losses on the farm can be hard for that same reason.

A group of researchers out of South Dakota State University have spent the last half a year requesting information on cattle losses with hopes of better serving South Dakota ranchers in the future.

Dr. Russ Daly and his team at SDSU Extension put out a beef cow death loss survey in October 2020 to gather data over the course of the spring calving season and beyond. The anonymous survey had gotten over 60 responses as of mid-April, but Dr. Daly said this is just the beginning of how it can help in the future.

“We missed most of that grazing season last year and we want to keep it in front of producers and veterinarians,” Daly said.

Plans for the survey came after Daly and his fellow researchers at SDSU began fielding more and more calls about losses in the pasture. Because of the seemingly endless physical and environmental issues that could cause the loss, SDSU Extension put out the survey in hopes to have an open line of data with producers and veterinarians that would potentially help them discover some trends or patterns.

“We couldn’t rely on those random calls to have a data set,” he said. “We were really interested in those pasture and winter dry lot pieces.”

So far, through a limited sample size, Daly said interesting trends are already emerging. A majority of producers do not know the cause of death at the time of entering the information. But trends like losses that come when cattle are receiving supplemental feed or minerals could help narrow the possibilities once more data is entered.