As packing plants shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks this spring, producers were left with few options to distribute their product. Many agriculturalists and consumers alike looked for avenues to sell and buy meat direct.
While a small market compared to national packing plants, the local processing plants and meat lockers quickly became overwhelmed with the number of orders and animals that were coming through their shops.
To help beef producers gain another tool, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association introduced the SDCA Beef Directory for producers looking to locally market and sell their beef during the pandemic and beyond.
As a perk to members, those looking to sell excess beef could put their business on the directory for anyone to find.
SDCA President Eric Jennings said that while there were no expectations the organization had for the beef directory initially, he was glad they could offer the service when people needed it.
As of early November, the beef directory has been scarcely used, as just a handful of producers had put their business up on the webpage. However, that may be due to the ever-declining availability in local meat lockers to have animals processed for consumers.
As of June, almost every local locker inside and surrounding South Dakota was booked through 2021, which made it difficult to continue pushing locally processed animals. However, even with the low availability, Jennings said the SDCA will keep the directory open to provide producers another place to market their beef.
“People who had been buying meat at the grocery stores, they’ve discovered that we have good quality beef in South Dakota,” Jennings said. “The quality is so much better from a local source.”
With no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennings said he expects locally processed and consumed meat to continue to grow in the Midwest and surrounding states as fresh, local food was already a rising trend in the U.S.
Jennings fields about one call per week from producers asking him to help them setup a new meat locker in South Dakota. While he acknowledged the hoops to jump through are quite extensive, he said “there are investors out there” waiting to help those interested in putting in the work.
The SDCA beef directory can be found at www.sdcattlemen.org/resources/sdca-beef-directory/landing.
Jennings said most producers he knows end up advertising their local meat through Facebook, but he hopes South Dakota Cattlemen members take advantage of this tool to help further market their products.