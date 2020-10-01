October is Pork Month, and in a typical year, South Dakota producers would be out in full force representing and honoring the vital section of the state’s ag economy and the world’s food supply.

As a global pandemic rages, events this fall are hard to come by, but Pork Month will not go unnoticed.

Stacey Sorlien, the director of programs and communications for the South Dakota Pork Producers Council, said that while the whole year has been hard to plan events around, they have some exciting events coming up for consumers to look out for.

Periodically throughout Pork Month, the pork council will be partnering with Hy-Vee to do small pork promotions around its Sioux Falls grocery stores. In addition, the council typically partners with the South Dakota Soybean Processors to hold an event to thank farmers with a pork meal.

The annual Ag Day that takes place each March at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls has been rescheduled for Oct. 10. It’s an opportunity for families to learn about all the ways agriculture impacts their lives, and South Dakota Pork typically hosts a booth there with fun activities.

The council will go forward with its meal sale promotion in Sturgis Oct. 16. The last event of the month will be the Taste of Elegance event in Rapid City Sunday, Oct. 25.

Throughout the month, the pork council will be releasing promotional videos and We Care messages highlighting what pork producers have done this year to keep food on the table during the pandemic.

Recipes will be shared on Facebook, and liking them will help the pork council know what kinds of recipes families would like to see in the future.

Glenn Muller, South Dakota Pork executive director, said that while the year has been challenging with pork plant closures and slow down, appreciation for pork and the farmers that raise it has only increased.

“One of the positives is that it demonstrated the demand for pork,” he said.

And as markets return to full capacity at plants like Smithfield in Sioux Falls, Muller said it’s just about getting through 2020 and making sure there isn’t another virus outbreak.

“Farmers are the most optimistic businessmen of anyone,” he said. “There are always concerns, but we are hoping 2021 treats us better than 2020 has.”

One summer pork event went off in August without a hitch, Sorlien pointed out. Pork Palooza, which raises money for Lifescape in Sioux Falls, saw a handful of the event’s typical turnout. However, Muller and Sorlien said the event went as well as could be expected given the circumstances.

“It’s a very good event. It’s a great event and the money always goes to a great cause,” Sorlien said.