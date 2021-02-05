Champion Hereford sells for $4,000

A consignment from KMK Herefords of Grey Eagle, Minnesota was named champion bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.
Judge Josh Cribbs of White, South Dakota chose lot 6, KMK Blue Kahuna 001, as top Hereford. He was sired by Boyd 31Z Blueprint 6153 and out of Delhawk JH Kandi 1309 ET. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $4,000 to Brad Albrecht.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 5, BHR DAX 0914 ET, a consignment from Hexad Farms of Parker, South Dakota. He was sired by H Bell Ringer 8459 ET and out of BHR Lacey 7911 ET. He sold to Dylan Shaver for $2,800.
The second highest selling bull was a consignment from Neil Farms of Northfield, Minnesota. and sold for $3,100.
Cribbs chose lot 4, CSR Penny’s Custom Pride 901S, a consignment from Circle S Ranch in Stewartville, Minnesota as champion female. She was sired by Sull TCC MR Custom Made 340 ET and out of LHF 3S Penny 422B.
Cribbs chose lot 3, NEIL 8014 Addy 034H, as reserve champion female. She was con-signed by Neil Farms. She was sired by ECR 628 Advance 8014 and out of Neil 5575 Reba 843F. She was the highest selling female and sold for $2,500 to Jack Skordahl.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Five bulls averaged $3,120, and one female averaged $2,500.