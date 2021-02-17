Charolais bull named supreme row champion at Watertown Winter Farm Show

The Watertown Winter Farm Show was a little quieter this year, but the show ring was still a flurry of activity.
COVID-19 caused the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce to cancel the vendor exhibits for the show, held Feb. 10-13 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The state crop show went on, as did a number of cattle shows, sheep and goat shows.
The supreme row grand champion bull was a Charolais from Keppen Charolais of Volga, South Dakota. Reserve champion was a Simmental consigned by Duxbury Cattle Co. of Wessington, South Dakota
The supreme row champion female was a foundation Simmental consigned by NTM Cattle Co. of Brookings, S.D. Female runner up was an Angus from Reese Family Angus of Hancock, Minnesota.
Results for each breed follow:
Angus
Champion bull, Lot 7, was consigned by Reese Family Angus of Hancock, Minn., and bought by Riley Buck of Bryant, S.D., for $5,500.
Reserve champion bull, Lot 23, was consigned by Kwasniewski Angus of Clear Lake, S.D. and bought by Paul Brandt of Clear Lake for $6,750.
Top selling bull, Lot 15, was consigned by Solsaa Angus of Hayti, S.D., and bought by Fox Angus Farm of Watertown, S.D., for $7,000.
The sale of 20 bulls grossed $89,000 with an average of $4,450.
Champion and top selling female and the reserve champion supreme row female, was Lot 2, consigned by Reese Family Angus and bought by Bryan Zemlicka of Watertown for $6,000.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 1, was consigned by Dandy Acres Angus of Pipestone, Minn., and bought by John Beaber for $3,750.
Two females grossed $9,750 with an average of $4,875.
Hereford
Champion bull, Lot 30, was consigned by Walsh Family Herefords of DeGraff, Minn., and bought by Casey Rood of Belgrade, Minn. for $4,500
Reserve champion and top selling bull, Lot 12, was consigned by Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch of Ree Heights, S.D., and bought by Merlyn Ammann of Wilmot, S.D., for $6,750.
The sale 18 bulls grossed $56,550 with an average of $3,141.
Champion and top selling female, Lot 5, was consigned by Springwater Herefords of Garretson, S.D., and bought by Jenna McGunegill of Jasper, Minn., for $4,750.
Reserve champion female, Lot 6, consigned by Johnson Land & Cattle of Wessington Springs, S.D., was bought by Scott Schake of Bellingham, Minn., for $3,000.
Five females grossed $14,450 with an average of $2,890.
Charolais
Champion and top selling bull, also the supreme row champion bull, Lot 6, consigned by Keppen Charolais of Volga, S.D., was bought by Sandmeier Charolais of Bowdle, S.D., for $15,250.
Reserve champion bull, Lot 2, consigned by Vedvei Charolais of Lake Preston, S.D., was bought by Jim Hornig of Huron, S.D., for $5,500.
The sale of 10 bulls grossed $54,250 with an average of $5,425.
Champion and top selling female, Lot 13, was consigned by McQuade Beare of Estelline, S.D., and bought by Brad Peterson of Hitchcock, S.D., for $12,000.
Reserve champion female, Lot 15x, was consigned by Lindstrom Cattle Co. of Centerville, S.D., and bought by Peterson for $2,000.
Two females grossed $14,000 with an average of $7,000.
Maine Anjou
Champion and top selling bull, Lot 10, was consigned by Gilbertson Cattle of Watertown, S.D., and bought by Barry Reimann of Ree Heights, S.D., for $5,000.
Reserve champion bull, Lot 13, consigned by Rozeboom Family Livestock of Roberts, Wis., was bought by Delaney and Gus Erwin of Lacona, Iowa for $2,750.
Three bulls sold grossed $10,000 with an average of $3,333.
Champion and top selling female, Lot 5, consigned by PAR 5 Cattle Co. of Lake City, S.D., was bought by Mark Schaunaman of Ashley, N.D., for $2,600.
Reserve champion female, Lot 7, was consigned by Aralyn Jurrens of Castlewood, S.D., and bought by Case Phelps of Arlington, S.D., for $2,100.
Four females grossed $7,500 with an average of $1,875.
Shorthorn
Champion and top selling bull, Lot 1, was consigned by VW Cattle of Volga, S.D., and bought by VanderWal Livestock of Brentford, S.D., for $2,750.
Reserve champion bull, Lot 5, consigned by Shay Michalski of Willow Lake, S.D., sold to Scott Nickel of Bingham Lake, Minn., for $2,000.
Five bulls sold grossed $11,300 with an average of $2,260.
Champion female, Lot 18, consigned by Craig Shorthorns of Lowry, Minn., sold to Grady Fjeldheim of Herreid, S.D. for $4,000.
Reserve champion female, Lot 17, consigned by VanderWal Livestock of Brentford, S.D., sold to Matt Cavenee of Miller, S.D., for $2,100
Top selling female, Lot 11, consigned by Vogel Shorthorn Farm of Rogers, N.D., sold to Nathan Duerre of Bristol, S.D., for $5,250.
The sale of 12 females grossed $31,950 with an average of $2,662.
Shorthorn Plus
Champion bull, Lot 4, consigned by Craig Shorthorns of Lowry, Minn., sold to Jarret Haven of Brentford, S.D., for $1,750.
Reserve champion and top selling bull, Lot 2, consigned by VW Cattle of Volga, S.D., sold to VanderWal Livestock of Brentford for $2,500.
Three bulls grossed $6,050 with an average of $2,016.
Champion female, Lot 24, consigned by Clay and Erin Osterday of Java, S.D., sold to Grady Fjeldheim of Herreid, S.D., for $2,700.
Reserve champion female, Lot 16, consigned by VanderWal Livestock of Brentford, S.D., sold toBryan Zemlicka of Watertown for $2,100.
Top Selling Female, Lot 23, consigned by 3 Buck Cattle of Bryant, S.D., sold to Michael Fuller of Onida, S.D., for $2,800.
Four females grossed $8,800 with an average of $2,200.
Simmental
Champion and top selling bull, as well as the reserve champion supreme row bull, was Lot 2, consigned by Duxbury Cattle Co. of Wessington, S.D. He sold to Johnsen Land & Cattle of Wessington for $6,000.
Reserve champion bull, Lot 5, consigned by Thyen Simmentals of Hayti, S.D., sold to Paul Brandt of Clear Lake, S.D., for $5,000.
Five bulls sold grossed $16,650 with an average of $3,330.
Champion female, Lot 21, consigned by Tostenson Family Cattle of Highmore, S.D., sold to Mike Thyen of Hayti, S.D., for $3,000.
Reserve champion female, Lot 14, consigned by Johnsen Land & Cattle sold to Jeff Fuks of Volga, S.D., for $3,000.
The two females tied as top sellers. A total five females in the sale grossed $10,950 with an average of $2,190.
Foundation Simmental
Champion and top selling bull, Lot 1, consigned by Duxbury Cattle Co. of Wessington, S.D., sold to Thor Nelson of Montevideo, Minn., for $4,000.
Reserve champion bull, Lot 10X, consigned by Thyen Simmentals of Hayti, S.D., sold to Bruce Hoffman of Rockham, S.D., for $3,250.
Six bulls grossed $15,700 with an average of $2,616.
Champion female, also the supreme row champion female was Lot 15, consigned by NTM Cattle Co. of Brookings, S.D. She sold to Paul Tol of Canby, Minn., for $4,000.
Reserve champion and top selling female, Lot 13, consigned by Johnsen Land & Cattle of Wessington, S.D., sold to Paul Tol of Canby, Minn., for $4,100. They were the only two females sold.
Sheep
Overall grand champion and top selling ram, Lot 7, a Southdown consigned by JEMstone Southdowns of Brookings, S.D., sold to Abby Ruhd of Clear Lake, S.D. for $375.
Reserve overall grand champion ram, Lot 1, a Hampshire consigned by Fuller Sheep Farm of Clark, S.D., sold to Daron Zemlicka of Watertown for $350. They were the only two rams in the sale.
Champion Hampshire and top selling ewe, and the overall champion ewe, was Lot 5, consigned by Fuller Sheep Farm. She sold to Mark Huntimer of DeSmet, S.D., for $500.
Reserve champion Hampshire ewe, Lot 4, consigned by Fuller Sheep Farm sold to Huntimer for $500.
Grand champion Southdown ewe, also reserve champion overall ewe, Lot 8, was consigned by JEMstone Southdowns of Brookings, S.D. She sold to Scott Dagel of Watertown for $425.
Reserve champion Southdown ewe, Lot 9, consigned by Wirt Farms of Lennox, S.D., sold to Dagel for $275.
Five ewes in the sale grossed $2,025 with an average of $405.
Youth Sheep
Grand champion youth was Josie Nold with her Southdown ram from Brookings, S.D.
Reserve grand champion youth was Ignatius Fuller with his Hampshire ram from Clark, S.D.
Champion junior showman was Jovie Wirt from Lennox, S.D.
Champion senior showman was Emily Nold from Brookings, S.D.
Meat Goats
Champion and top selling meat goat, Lot 1, consigned by Heartland Savannas of Estelline, S.D., was purchased by John Tauer of Marshall, Minn., for $375.
Reserve champion meat goat, Lot 3, consigned by Heartland Savanna, was purchased by Tauer for $350.
Five does in the sale grossed $1,750 with an average of $350.