Check cattle frequently for signs of anthrax

Producers should vaccinate cattle against anthrax prior to turning them out to summer pastures, according to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven.
Anthrax is caused by bacteria that can remain in the soil for decades. Under the right conditions, these spores can be ingested by cattle during grazing. The spores then produce toxins that cause rapid death.
Anthrax can be prevented in cattle by administering a vaccine which is widely available, inexpensive and very effective, according to a news release by the South Dakota Animal Industry. The number of annual cases of anthrax in cattle has decreased significantly due to an efficacious vaccine, the release said.
While the anthrax risk has been well-documented in many parts of South Dakota, and anthrax vaccination of cattle is routine in those areas, it is not always possible to predict where cases may occur. Environmental extremes, such as drought and flooding, can aid in making anthrax spores available to livestock.
“During the summer, producers should take time to check all cattle frequently,” Oedekoven said. “Cattle producers should promptly investigate any unexpected deaths, whether in cows, bulls or calves,” continues Oedekoven. “With anthrax and many other diseases, treatments and preventive measures are available, and prompt action can help prevent excessive losses.”
If anthrax is suspected contact your local veterinarian, the state’s Animal Industry Board, or the state veterinarian at 605-773-3321. Suspect carcasses should not be moved or disturbed until a diagnosis has been made.
“Local veterinarians are a good source of information about anthrax and can assist producers in getting a diagnosis for unexplained cattle deaths,” Oedekoven said.