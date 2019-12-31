Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus (BVDV) is a pestivirus that infects both wild and domesticated ruminants. There are many types of BVDV that will infect cattle and put them in one of two categories; transiently or persistently infected.
Transient versus persistent infections
A transient infection is acquired after birth. Transiently infected cattle can clear the virus and become immune within a few weeks. About 95% of BVDV cases are transient infections.
Persistent infections (PI) are acquired when they are in their mother’s womb (in-utero) resulting in life long infection that they cannot clear. About 5% or less of BVD infections are PI but they result in the majority of viral spread in the herd.
How do cattle get BVDV?
The main source of BVDV spread is the PI cattle. The PIs will shed the virus through saliva, feces, urine, semen, milk, tears and nasal discharge. When another animal comes in contact with any of these secretions, they can become infected.
BVDV most commonly enters herds when producers purchase cattle (replacements, breds, show cattle) and fail to quarantine them, from failure to vaccinate, failure to test for PIs, borrowed or escaped bulls, semen, and embryos.
What are the signs of BVDV?
About 70-90% of BVDV infections do not cause obvious disease, which is why this virus is so sneaky. But when present, BVDV infections cause poor conception rates, abortions, weak calves, and a suppressed immune system resulting in increased calf deaths, poor weaning weight, and increased pneumonia cases. Oral ulcers, bleeding disorders, and diarrhea also occur.
Testing for BVDV
PI cattle shed very large amounts of the virus throughout their lives, which is why testing for BVDV is important if any of the above clinical signs are noticed. Removing the PI calves results in better reproductive performance, better pre-weaning performance, less death loss, less treatment cost, and if your herd is certified BVD-free, it can help with marketing. To do this, simply take an ear notch from every animal and send it to your local lab for testing. The ear notch test is 98% accurate.
Eradication of BVDV in your herd
Testing and culling the positives is the only way to get rid of BVDV. Vaccination alone will not eradicate the disease. Thus, testing and culling the positives, plus vaccination and biosecurity is the only way to eradicate it in your herd.
Remember that the culled animals must be sent to slaughter. We don’t want to be sending a positive animal to infect someone else’s herd.
Preventing BVDV from entering your herd
Try to keep to a closed herd as best as you can. And if you bring in new animals, quarantine them for 30 days, which means no shared water sources, no shared feeders, and no fenceline contact. All new arrivals should be tested for BVDV at the start of the quarantine process.
If you have to purchase new animals, do not purchase from auctions and instead, purchase from certified BVDV free herds. Also, if you purchase pregnant animals, test them at the time of quarantine and then once the calf is born, test the calf. Keep diligent herd records reporting reproductive performance and individual animal health. Always determine the cause of abortion, the cause of death, and the cause of illness in your herd utilizing the appropriate diagnostics.
The Vet Report is provided in conjunction with Prairie View Veterinary Clinic with locations in Miller, Redfield, Wessington Springs and Highmore, S.D. Questions? Send an email to owner Eric Knock, DVM, at reknock@venturecomm.net or write 321 E. 14th St., Miller, SD 57362.