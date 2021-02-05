Chestnut Angus bull awarded supreme honors at Sioux Empire show

A Simmental from Chestnut Angus in Pipestone, Minnesota, was named Supreme Row Bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show in Sioux Falls.
CNWJ Broker 700H, was sired by MR HOC Broker and out of WAGR Abagail 121Y. He sold for $6,000 to the Twedt family of Beresford, South Dakota.
Purebred cattle breeders vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and Runnings, during the week of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 25-31 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
The Angus, BPC SL Envious Erica 2020, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Blue Print Cattle Co. of Otley, Iowa, she was sired by Silveiras Style 9303 and out of W B Robin 511B. She sold to Jeffery Schmiesing of Parker, South Dakota for $7,200.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the bulls on Supreme Row were: Angus: Cedar Valley Angus of West Bend, Iowa purchased by Dave Delaneyof De Witt, Iowa; Charolais: East Fork Cattle Co. of Elmore, Minn., purchased by Lieber Farm of Jackson, Neb.; Hereford: KMK Herefords of Grey Eagle, Minn., purchased by Brad Albrecht of Arlington, S.D.; Limousin: Nolz Limousin of Mitchell, S.D., purchased by Matt Fischer of Brunswick, Neb.; and all other breeds winner from Radke Cattle Co. of Mitchell, S.D., purchased by Matt Fischer.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the females on Supreme Row were: Charolais: Lindstrom Cattle Co. of Centerville, S.D., purchased by Brian Discoll of De Smet, S.D.; Hereford: Neil Farms of Northfield, Minn., purchased by Tim Sullivan of West Concord, Minn.; Limousin: Leishmans Performance Limousin of Ellsworth, Neb., purchased by Dan Kabberman of Carthage, S.D.; Simmental: Mark Family Simmental of Viborg, S.D., purchased by Shane Rose of Worthington, Minn.; and all other breeds NTM/Tekrony Cattle Co. of Brookings, S.D., purchased by Chad Nelson of Magnolia, Minn.
The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions Jan. 29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.