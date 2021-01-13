Chestnut Angus wins Pen of Three with bulls, heifers

Chestnut Angus Farm of Pipestone, Minnesota, won grand champion pen of three bulls and reserve champion pen of three heifers at the Cattlemen's Congress Angus Pen Show, Jan. 10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The January and February 2020 bulls posted an average weight of 1,355 pounds and were sired by Chestnut Redemption 38 and Stevenson Turning Point. This pen first won early calf champion.
The January 2020 heifers posted an average weight of 1,042 pounds and were sired by Chestnut Redemption 38; HF Long Shot 71D; and KR Synergy.
The judges evaluated 24 pens. They were: Kevin Gallagher of Buda, Texas, John Pfeiffer of Orlando, Oklahoma and and Chris Styles of Brentford, South Dakota.