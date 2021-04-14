Congenital disorders in cattle are unavoidable

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s one of the worst feelings when you pull a calf – its bright eyes are looking at you, cute nose starting to sniff the crisp air, but then you look at its legs and it has a congenital disease that warrants humane euthanasia.

Congenital disorders occur on every producer’s place if they are in the business long enough. Congenital simply means a disorder or disease that is present at birth.

Not all congenital defects are genetic. Here is a short (and not complete) list of the ones that I most commonly see in practice.

Cleft palate

If a calf is born with a cleft palate, it most likely will result in pneumonia due to aspirating milk into its lungs.

Some of these calves can make it to slaughter weight, but many of them get sick multiple times before then. Sometimes you don’t notice the cleft palate until the calf starts eating solid food when the feedstuff starts coming out the nose.

Inside-out calves

The real name for inside-out calves is schistosomas reflexus. This is a rare heritable disorder in which the calf’s back legs are twisted toward the head and the abdominal wall is open, resulting in the guts being exposed.

A lot of the time, these calves have to be removed via fetotomy (cutting the calf into pieces) or via C-section.

Bulldog calves

Most bulldog calves are born dead, but I have seen a couple born alive. They have a large head and short legs.

Another feature of this congenital anomaly is the subcutaneous edema (anasarca) in which the tissues underlying the skin have accumulated fluid making them appear “puffy.” This is a genetic condition in several breeds.