Congenital disorders in cattle are unavoidable

It’s one of the worst feelings when you pull a calf – its bright eyes are looking at you, cute nose starting to sniff the crisp air, but then you look at its legs and it has a congenital disease that warrants humane euthanasia.
Congenital disorders occur on every producer’s place if they are in the business long enough. Congenital simply means a disorder or disease that is present at birth.
Not all congenital defects are genetic. Here is a short (and not complete) list of the ones that I most commonly see in practice.
Cleft palate
If a calf is born with a cleft palate, it most likely will result in pneumonia due to aspirating milk into its lungs.
Some of these calves can make it to slaughter weight, but many of them get sick multiple times before then. Sometimes you don’t notice the cleft palate until the calf starts eating solid food when the feedstuff starts coming out the nose.
Inside-out calves
The real name for inside-out calves is schistosomas reflexus. This is a rare heritable disorder in which the calf’s back legs are twisted toward the head and the abdominal wall is open, resulting in the guts being exposed.
A lot of the time, these calves have to be removed via fetotomy (cutting the calf into pieces) or via C-section.
Bulldog calves
Most bulldog calves are born dead, but I have seen a couple born alive. They have a large head and short legs.
Another feature of this congenital anomaly is the subcutaneous edema (anasarca) in which the tissues underlying the skin have accumulated fluid making them appear “puffy.” This is a genetic condition in several breeds.
Hydrocephalus
Just as it sounds, this is a head that is filled with fluid. The head becomes enlarged due to excessive cerebrospinal fluid.
These can be difficult to get out vaginally due to the sheer size of the head.
Contracted tendons
This is the most common musculoskeletal abnormality in neonatal calves. The tendons become excessively flexed resulting in the legs feeling “locked” into flexion.
These are also difficult to get out vaginally because you can’t get the toes pointed in the correct direction. Some can be corrected with extensive care. Most will have to be euthanized.
Atresia ani
Most of the time, producers notice that a calf does not have an anus when the calf becomes colicy and their abdomen is distended. If it is a heifer, sometimes they will create a tract into the vaginal wall and defecate through there.
Some of these can be corrected surgically if the underdeveloped rectum is close to the skin.
Atresia coli and segmental jejunal aplasia
This is similar to the calves with atresia ani except that they have an anus yet can’t defecate. This is because there is a segment of the intestines that never formed.
These calves will defecate mucous and eventually die without surgical correction. Surgery is very difficult in neonatal calves and does not have a good outcome most of the time.
Tibial hemimelia (TH)
This is a genetic condition in which the back legs are twisted and fused. They often times have abdominal wall hernias as well.
These calves have to be euthanized because they will never be able to stand and nurse.
Abdominal wall hernias
These are quite common and need to be fixed ASAP once the calf is born. If the intestines have not had a lot of exposure to the environment nor have gotten stepped on, sometimes these calves will make it when fixed surgically.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
