Beef producers are starting to recognize the importance of udder quality on a female. Some breeds have even added an expected progeny difference (EPD) to help predict udder quality in offspring using a measurement system called Udder Condition Scoring.
“They call it a convenience trait because it’s really hard to measure how much money does a better udder on a female make you,” said Melissa Runck, University of Minnesota Extension educator. “They call it a convenience trait implying what’s better or more ideal to deal with at 3 a.m., when it’s 10 below during a blizzard and you want to get back in the house.”
The first step to a healthy calf is nursing. Within the first 24 hours of life, a new calf needs to have mastered nursing to ensure both colostrum and nutrients are getting into that calf. The quality of the cow’s udder can have a large impact on how easy or how difficult it will be for that calf to nurse and how much assistance the calf may need from the producer.
There are a few different systems and methods to udder condition scoring, but most of them are a two-number score system.
“The first number is your udder suspension and then the second number is a score of the teat size,” Runck said. “The one that was rolled out by the Beef Improvement Federation a few years ago uses this two-part system and a score range from 1-9 for both.”
For udder suspension, a score of 1-3 would be assigned to an udder that is very pendulous, which could have a broken floor or is almost dragging on the ground. While an udder that is very tight to the body and doesn’t hang very much would be assigned a higher number in the 7-9 range.
“Then for teat size, because that would be a separate score, very small teats, like the side of your pinkie, that would be higher, an 8 or 9,” she said. “If they’re very large, kind of balloon shaped or overly large, like a carrot, that would be closer to a 1 or 3, which is typically less than ideal.”
A tighter, closely held to the body style of udder is more beneficial because it stays cleaner. On the other hand, a very loose or dragging udder can easily pick up mud or manure that contains pathogens. Every time the calf nurses, it runs the risk of ingesting those pathogens.
Can an udder be too tight? Is a suspension score of 9 really ideal?
“There are so many arguments about that, because you can have these little teacup udders, but sometimes those can be on one of your most productive cows in the herd,” she said. “She replenishes milk faster than maybe a cow who has a big dairy-like looking udder.”
Beef producers cannot measure milk production directly. The calf does the milking, so milk production is a reflection of weaning weight.
No single trait should ever dictate buying, but producers should always look at the combined package of traits. A cow with an 8 or 9 scored udder suspension, but with high weaning weight numbers, is probably a good cow to have in the herd.
There is also debate about teat size and whether teats can be too small or what the ideal teat score is.
“When you are shopping for females or when you’re shopping for bulls to use in your operation, as a producer, I would look for animals that have a score that is between 7 and 8, because 9 is almost too extreme,” Runck said.
It is important to note that udder condition scoring, like body condition scoring, is subjective. Therefore, he person doing the scoring has to be as objective as possible.
“It’s better to be very conservative in your scores,” she said. “When it comes down to culling decisions – we can only keep so many cows in the herd – the ones with the poor udders need to go.”
It also needs to be consistent across the herd. It is best if an operation has one person assigned to complete all udder condition scoring and only one person doing the scoring for the farm.
“The best time to score, regardless of if they are first-calf heifers or cows, ideally you need to score them after they calve, within 24 hours,” she said.
This makes it a bit difficult when buying new replacement heifers for the herd. Unless the breeder is doing udder condition scoring in their operation, it is hard to know.
The American Hereford Association and the Red Angus Association have created an udder condition score as part of their EPDs. Breeders report the scores of all their females to the association as part of their herd improvement records.