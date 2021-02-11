Dairy beef short course to be held virtually March 23

The I-29 Moo University collaboration will host its seventh annual dairy beef short course March 23. This year the educational opportunity will be offered as a webinar rather than face-to-face due to COVID-19.
The event is geared toward producers and industry involved in dairy beef production but is open to the public.
“The presenters at this year’s dairy beef short course are industry leaders who will provide insight into factors influencing dairy beef performance along with looking at the future of dairy beef production from a consumer lens and economic standpoint,” said Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension dairy specialist. “The dairy beef short course continues to be one of the premier dairy beef events in North America and is held as a pre-educational event for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. We hope to be able to hold the event in its normal format in 2022.”
This year schedule includes:
10 a.m. to noon: Health Factors Affecting Animal Performance
- “The Role of Nutrition and Implants in Dairy Beef Health and Animal Performance,” with Tara Felix, assistant professor and Penn State beef extension specialist
- “The Employee Influence on Dairy Beef Health and Performance,” with Phil Durst, Michigan State University Extension field-based educator
- Question and Answer
1-3 p.m.: The Future of Dairy Beef Production
- “Understanding what Influences your ROI,” with Bill Halfman, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension agricultural agent
- “Future Consumer Trends to Optimize Market Opportunities in Dairy Beef,” with Lisa Scebbi, JBS USA beef marketing director
- Question and Answer
Register for the event until March 22 by visiting the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach event page. The $25 registration fee is payable online.
Links to the webinar will be sent upon registration. An electronic copy of the proceedings will also be emailed to participants at the conclusion of the webinar along with access to the recordings of the two sessions.
For more information, contact Erickson at 605-882-5140 or tracey.erickson@sdstate.edu; Fred Hall, Iowa State University Extension dairy specialist at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu; Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension livestock stewardship specialist at 605-688-6623 or Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu; Jim Salfer, University of Minnesota Extension dairy educator at 320-203-6093 or salfe001@umn.edu; Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension beef feedlot management associate at 605-688-5452 or Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu ; or Beth Doran, Iowa State University Extension beef program specialist at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.
I-29 Moo University is a consortium of extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The I-29 multi-state learning collaboration connects extension dairy staff with the dairy community to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, e-newsletters, podcasts and on-farm tours.