Don’t cut corners with essential equine care

This past month has been a whirlwind trying to get spring care done for our equine clients.

Being a veterinarian as well as an animal chiropractor, I get to see a lot of horses that present for chiropractic yet need their teeth done in the worst way. That scenario is what prompted this week’s article.

Core vaccinations

All, may I repeat, all horses need a core vaccination annually. The core vaccination includes tetanus, West Nile, rabies, and eastern/western equine encephalomyelitis.

All of these are considered “core” because they are lethal and because rabies is zoonotic meaning that you could contract rabies from your horse.

Risk-based vaccinations

Every veterinarian has a different recommendation for risk-based vaccinations. We take into consideration the location of the horse and where the horse will be traveling.

Risk-based vaccinations in my practice area include strangles, Potomac horse fever, equine herpesvirus (rhino), and equine influenza.

There are several other risk-based vaccinations that can be discussed with your veterinarian.

Deworming

Ideally, we would deworm after a fecal egg count has been completed. I work in the real world so I can tell you that my clients aren’t going to do fecals on their horses.

So, if you are not going to go with the gold standard fecal tests, deworm your adult horse once to twice per year. Ask your veterinarian for more details or for how to deworm foals.