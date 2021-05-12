Don’t cut corners with essential equine care

This past month has been a whirlwind trying to get spring care done for our equine clients.
Being a veterinarian as well as an animal chiropractor, I get to see a lot of horses that present for chiropractic yet need their teeth done in the worst way. That scenario is what prompted this week’s article.
Core vaccinations
All, may I repeat, all horses need a core vaccination annually. The core vaccination includes tetanus, West Nile, rabies, and eastern/western equine encephalomyelitis.
All of these are considered “core” because they are lethal and because rabies is zoonotic meaning that you could contract rabies from your horse.
Risk-based vaccinations
Every veterinarian has a different recommendation for risk-based vaccinations. We take into consideration the location of the horse and where the horse will be traveling.
Risk-based vaccinations in my practice area include strangles, Potomac horse fever, equine herpesvirus (rhino), and equine influenza.
There are several other risk-based vaccinations that can be discussed with your veterinarian.
Deworming
Ideally, we would deworm after a fecal egg count has been completed. I work in the real world so I can tell you that my clients aren’t going to do fecals on their horses.
So, if you are not going to go with the gold standard fecal tests, deworm your adult horse once to twice per year. Ask your veterinarian for more details or for how to deworm foals.
Hoof care
We all know that finding a farrier is hard. Start by asking your veterinarian who they recommend as a farrier.
When working up a lameness, one of the first things we look at are the feet. If your horse is not on a regular trimming or shoeing schedule (meaning every six to eight weeks), you are setting your horse up for a future lameness.
Dental care
Young horses (2-10 years old) need to have their teeth done every year. Their teeth are changing so much that they will be sharp by 12 months post-floating.
Horses between 10-20 years old often times can have their teeth floated every other year, but this is very horse and discipline dependent.
Being an avid barrel racer myself, I know that every little detail matters. If you’re riding a performance horse, have their teeth done every year. Don’t skip something that may cost you a lot of money in the arena.
Joint care
Performance horses need to be on some sort of a joint care protocol. Whether that is with joint injections, oral joint supplements, or with disease modifying osteoarthritis drugs, you need to be in touch with your veterinarian to figure out what protocol is best for your equine athlete.
If you do not have a performance horse but still would like to take care of their joints, ask your veterinarian what they recommend.
Nutrition
You are what you eat. Feed your horse good grass or alfalfa hay. Yes, it costs money for the good stuff. But let me tell you, a $120 bale of good grass/alfalfa hay is cheaper than $300 per month worth of equine asthma medications. Do not cut corners with their nutrition.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.