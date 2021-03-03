Examine pastures to prepare drought plans for resilience

Drought continues to impact South Dakota ranchers and farmers. Due to an abnormally warmer and drier winter, 87% of the state is under moderate drought, up from 59% at the start of the year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“For March through May, there is more confidence that most of South Dakota will be warmer than average except for the far northern tier along the North Dakota border,” said Laura Edwards, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension State Climatologist.
“Similarly, drier than average conditions seem more likely in the southern half of the state in mid- to late-spring. This is not good news for pasture, grass, forages, and crops that rely heavily on spring rainfall. April and May are two of the wettest months for much of SD and are critical for a good start to summer grazing and total productivity of the land,” she aded.
With temperatures predicted to trend warmer than average through April, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is urging the state’s farmers and ranchers to prepare now to mitigate drought effects on both croplands and grasslands.
“No-till is well established in this state, and we know less tillage and healthier soil stores more moisture in the soil,” acting state conservationist Laura Broyles said. “In a dry year, another consideration might be to convert marginal croplands to grasslands, especially in field areas where yields won’t cover costs. And our livestock producers understand the value of implementing drought management plans for grazing lands.”
The NRCS offers tools to help walk ranchers through those drought contingency plans, noted Emily Helms, state rangeland management specialist.
“Our NRCS South Dakota Drought Tool is really useful to show how much your rangeland precipitation is above or below normal. This Excel spreadsheet helps figure out if stocking plans or rotations need to change and our South Dakota Grazing Tool gives you stocking rates based on the land you want to graze and production values,” Helms said.
Highmore rancher Jim Faulstich has mentored ranchers based on his experience of rotating and resting pastures to build healthier, resilient soils that withstand drought.
“For fellow producers, I recommend they have a drought management plan, they know their resource inventory and they understand the importance of pasture rest,” Faulstich said.
Faulstich, who serves as the vice chairman for the South Dakota Grassland Coalition, said he initially thought only of the expenses when shifting to rotational grazing plans to manage drought.
“While some pastures did require expense like adding water, the real surprise was how much more profitable it made our operation. With more resilient grass came greater sustainability and profitability,” he said.
When he thinks back to his early years, pasture management was all about what grew above ground.
“Thank goodness the emphasis on soil health came along to emphasize what we should have known from native range ground—the need to put emphasis back on it,” Faulstich said.
The South Dakota 2021 Grassland Planner, a physical and online calendar that offers helpful information for managing grasslands through the year, has a March 1 recommendation to determine if grass production will be close to normal or reduced this spring. Once you have a drought contingency plan, revise the plan's action items as needed based on the data.
In addition to offering tools for drought planning, NRCS conservationists work directly with producers across South Dakota that face a variety of rangeland soils, grass species, and climates to graze cattle. In western South Dakota, Mitch Faulkner, NRCS area rangeland specialist in Belle Fourche, has helped producers assess a single pasture or their entire grazing operation.
“We provide forage inventory, suggest stocking rates, design grazing plans, and discuss fence and water development to make the system work if that’s what they’re looking for,” Faulkner said. “We work with a lot of partners like the SDGC for real-world rancher experience to help solve problems like drought.”
The NRCS says the long-term key to less severe drought impacts on grasslands is developing resilient soils. The pathway to that resilience, NRCS says, is to remember the Rs: rotate, rest and recover.
That’s what Dan Anderson, a rancher near Faith, South Dakota, has found.
“We just noticed the more rest you give a plant, the more root system that develops, the more growth it gives you on top, the greater resilience it has when it’s either eaten or drought comes in – it’ll snap back,” he said.
Call or visit your NRCS office to learn more about valuable soil health practices.