Garret Gross of Sioux Falls celebrates family farmers by telling their stories, and by helping to organize an event to support all things local.
Gross will be honored by the South Dakota Pork Producers with the 2019 Pork Promoter of the Year Award Wednesday, Jan. 15 during the Master Pork Producers Banquet.
The award was designed to recognize an individual or family, organization, company or county group that has done an outstanding job promoting pork and the pork industry.
Garrett and Mindy Gross are the founders of AGE Media, a mutltimedia production company based in Sioux Falls. They specialize in telling the stories of people, families, businesses and organizations.
They produce the Farming Families publications which tell the story of the people and families who farm in several counties in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. Over the past three years, the publication has featured more than 120 farm families in the region, and many are pork producers.
The Grosses are also co-founders of PorkPalooza, which is a community festival held in Sioux Falls where the goal is to promote local music, barbecue, beer and pork producers. The first two years of the event have been a success with more than 20,000 attendees and $12,000 given to Feeding South Dakota on behalf of the event.
PorkPalooza III will take place this year on May 29-30 in Sioux Falls and the organizers anticipate attendance to exceed the first two years.
The Grosses live in Sioux Falls with their three daughters, Ava, 13, Elyse, 10, and Grace, 6.
Garrett is a Mitchell native and a graduate of Augustana University, and Mindy is a Crooks native and graduate of South Dakota State University.
Although they don’t directly farm themselves, they enjoy running their family business, and in the process feature and connect with many family farms in the region.