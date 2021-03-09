FBN enters livestock arena

Famers Business Network is throwing its hat in the ring and entering the livestock business.
The company that aims to get its farmer-members better prices on seeds, chemicals and even health insurance is now hoping to do the same for livestock producers across the U.S.
Farmers Business Network, or FBN, announced today it is purchasing Prairie Livestock Supply, a veterinary and animal nutrition company based in Worthington, Minnesota. This fall, FBN opened a pharmacy in Newton, Iowa, east of Des Moines that can send prescriptions, vet supplies and feed products directly to the farm in 36 states.
“Our goal is to make farmers better off and make them more sustainable,” said Charles Baron, FBN co-founder and vice president of its livestock arm. “It’s important for us to be able to help the other major part of the farm business.”
With more than 24,000 farms a part of the network, more than half of FBN’s members raise livestock, he said.
The livestock sector suffers from the same problems with transparency in pricing, Baron said. While merges of seed and chemical companies have made for less competition in the crop side of farming, drug makers and feed retailers have merged as well. FBN has found the price of medicine can vary 75% from place to place.
With the acquisition, FBN now owns Prairie Livestock Supply, which supplies pharmaceuticals for swine, beef, dairy and poultry, as well as ProPig and ProCattle feed and nutrition services.
“They really have a multi-species approach, and that fits well with FBN,” Baron said.
The acquisition of Prairie Livestock Supply doesn’t include its veterinary practice. FBN members in certain states can access clinical veterinary services through a partnership with Southwest Veterinary Services. They already support producers from Montana to Indiana, Baron said, and FBN is looking to partner with veterinary practices across the country.
“There’s a large deficit of large animal vets in rural American,” he said. “We can help them make the veterinary practice more economically viable.”
FBN members can also get veterinary service with remote support over the phone.
“The combined capabilities we can now bring to the table can help solve the most complex animal health challenges, whether it's for a 100-head or 100,000-head operation,” said Dr. Steve Dudley, DVM, CEO and veterinarian at Prairie Livestock Supply, in a news release. “We are excited to extend our network of producers, veterinarians, manufacturers, and technologists as we bring more choice and transparency to livestock operators nationwide.”
“Being part of a network creates the opportunity for better disease tracking to identify management inefficiencies for livestock producers,” said Dr. Brian Dorcey, DVM and head of veterinary strategy at FBN. “Data can be the core link between animal health, nutrition and performance in the future.”
While farmers have been creating mounds of data from precision technology in the field, the livestock sector has been slower to adopt precision technology, Baron noted. FBN has roots in aggregating data to help farmers make better decisions, the company is hoping data can benefit livestock producers as well.
“Information systems are transforming all parts of society,” Baron said.
