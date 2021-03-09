FBN enters livestock arena

Famers Business Network is throwing its hat in the ring and entering the livestock business.

The company that aims to get its farmer-members better prices on seeds, chemicals and even health insurance is now hoping to do the same for livestock producers across the U.S.

Farmers Business Network, or FBN, announced today it is purchasing Prairie Livestock Supply, a veterinary and animal nutrition company based in Worthington, Minnesota. This fall, FBN opened a pharmacy in Newton, Iowa, east of Des Moines that can send prescriptions, vet supplies and feed products directly to the farm in 36 states.

“Our goal is to make farmers better off and make them more sustainable,” said Charles Baron, FBN co-founder and vice president of its livestock arm. “It’s important for us to be able to help the other major part of the farm business.”

With more than 24,000 farms a part of the network, more than half of FBN’s members raise livestock, he said.

The livestock sector suffers from the same problems with transparency in pricing, Baron said. While merges of seed and chemical companies have made for less competition in the crop side of farming, drug makers and feed retailers have merged as well. FBN has found the price of medicine can vary 75% from place to place.

With the acquisition, FBN now owns Prairie Livestock Supply, which supplies pharmaceuticals for swine, beef, dairy and poultry, as well as ProPig and ProCattle feed and nutrition services.

“They really have a multi-species approach, and that fits well with FBN,” Baron said.