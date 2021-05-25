When Sara Grim thinks of the work her grandmother Zella Sutton had to do when she first came to their rough and hilly ranchland along the Missouri River in 1929, she knows it was tough.

An insurance company hired her grandpa, William John Sutton, to manage the ranch, known as the north hay camp of the expansive Mulehead Ranch in south central South Dakota’s Gregory County. He was often away on other work measuring dams, so management really fell on his wife.

She put 10-15 hired men to work with the cattle and took on the sizable task of feeding the workers each day. That involved gathering stock cows to milk and selling cream and eggs for extra money.

“She was quite an influence on me,” Sara said from the kitchen of her home, which was once her grandmother’s.

Today, Sara and her husband Rich Grim run the ranch, and they’ve made a special point to make sure the ranch stays in the family for generations to come. The Grims will share the ins and outs of their operation, as well as a bit about the importance of estate planning, over the next several months as Tri-State Neighbor crop watchers.

Sara has become an advocate for estate planning, encouraging several friends to get started. Nothing went to her grandma when her grandpa passed away in 1947, Sara said. It was when her dad, Billie Sutton, died in a tractor accident in 1982 that she experienced the headaches and heartaches of dividing a family operation without a pre-laid plan. With her mom, Ruth Sutton, in her early 50s at the time, Sara said, she could have sold the ranch but chose not to.

“She held it together for our families,” she said.

Her mom, by contrast, was a planner. When she passed away due to COVID in December, everything was laid out. It was simple, Sara said.

“It has been a huge blessing to our family,” she said.

Several years ago, Sara and Rich worked with the Keep Farmers Farming program to work out their own estate plan. It’s a program Sara would like to see expanded to benefit more people. She’s referred several friends.

“You need someone to coordinate the whole thing,” she said.

The Grim’s plan involves passing their land to their three girls. “Once the plan was in place, we sat down with our daughters and their spouses and explained our estate plan to them so there would be no surprises. It is important that they understand how important it is to keep the ranch in the family," Sara said.

The Grims have three daughters and seven grandchildren. Kim Petersen and husband Matt have two children, Christina and Paul. The Petersens have an acreage near Burke where Kim owns a flower shop and Sara helps out when time allows. Daughter Mollie Andrews and husband Seth help out on the ranch and manage the hunting rights. Mollie teaches agriculture and welding in Gregory and Burke Schools and is working to start an FFA program in Gregory County for the first time in decades. They have two children, Sadie and Beck. The Grim’s youngest, Callie Vinton, and her husband Kevin live in the Nebraska Sandhills with children Avery, Meyer and Nicklin on a family ranching operation.

Sara served as Gregory County treasurer for 26 years before retiring in 2014. She’s happy to be ranching full time.

“My heart has always been on the ranch,” she said.

The Grims have a cow-calf operation of Angus and Angus-cross cattle. They have a spring and fall calving herd, and they background calves after weaning. They either sell their fall calves in the spring or run them on grass and market them in the fall.

“That’s been a nice optional market for us,” Sara said.

They put up native hay and have some alfalfa pastures. They grow about 150 acres of millet and 40 acres of corn that helps get their cattle through the winter months. The small grain fields are planted to a cover crop after harvest, and the cattle graze on turnips and radishes.

It was an open winter in Gregory County, but moisture last fall helped the area from falling into the drought categories that other parts of the state have seen. The Grims are hoping for spring rains to get things going.

It was a good year for calving at the Grim Ranch, Rich said. They’ve been impressed with the quality of the calving heifers. Only one calf needed to be pulled this year, whereas in the past almost every heifer needed help.

“It’s changed a lot,” Rich said.

The biggest concerns came when the heifers calved during the cold snap in February, and just recently coyotes have become a problem. The Grims lost at least two calves to predators.

Rich grew up in Gregory and worked for a ranch to the south of the Sutton ranch. He met Sara when he bought her favorite horse on her grandma’s sale. Sara was frustrated that he wouldn’t sell the horse back to her. They ended up dating and then marrying, so she ultimately got her horse back, she said with a laugh.

Rich works part time as a brand inspector, and sale days at the auction barns in Burke, Platte and Winner take up a lot of his time.

The Grims like the varied tasks of life at ranch. Every day is different. The payoff is when someone wants to buy your cattle because you’ve done a good job raising them, Rich said.

“It gives you a sense of pride,” he said.

The Grims take pride in caring for the land, too. In an effort to control the invasive eastern red cedar trees crowding out their grazing lands, they worked with good friend and mentor Dave Steffen to establish the state’s first burn association, the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association. The couple recently won the Hugh Hammond Bennett Award for Conservation Excellence for their work.

The cedar trees have gradually moved up the river valleys from the south. In the 1950s, there wasn’t a tree in the river pasture, Rich said. Now they’ve taken over.

“They just don’t stay put,” Sara said speaking of their value used in shelter belts.

The burn association started about five years ago. After their first burn, the Grims were pleasantly surprised at how quickly the big bluestem and many native grasses returned. After a burn in April, the big bluestem grew higher than the UTVs they took on a pasture tour that October.

“You cannot believe how it comes back,” Sara said.

Cleaning up the pastures of the thick eastern red cedar is an ongoing process and eventually the Grims hope to increase their grazing acres.

In many ways they’re working to make sure their ranch and their way of life is there for future generations. Sara ponders their busy schedules and the endless ranch work, but says that a lazy retirement is not for them.

“How do we even start to think about slowing down?” she said. “We love to ranch.”

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

