If you are a swine transporter, producer or handler you have very likely heard about the Transport Quality Assurance program, or TQA.
If your certification is about to expire, or if you would like to certify for the first time, you can do so at South Dakota Pork Congress.
A TQA certification class will be held in the Ramkota Hotel Amphitheater II Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
The certification will be conducted by Heidi Carrol, livestock stewardship specialist with South Dakota State University Extension and Ryan Samuel, SDSU Extension swine specialist.
The Pork Checkoff introduced the TQA program in 2002. The program encourages dedication to transporting and delivering the highest quality, safest pork product possible to remain competitive in the global market. There are 1,486 South Dakota handlers certified in TQA.
TQA is a program that helps swine transporters, producers and handlers understand how to handle, move and transport pigs and the potential impacts of those actions on pig well-being and pork quality.
Anyone who handles or transports pigs, or anyone who sets protocols for handling pigs, is a potential influencer of animal well-being and pork quality.
See more information about TQA certifications on the South Dakota Pork Producers Council website (www.sdpork.org)