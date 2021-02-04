Grassland planning calendar offered online

Going into what’s expected to be a dry year, South Dakota ranchers have a new online planner tool available to help manage grasslands.
The South Dakota Grasslands Planner has been published for 11 years, but this is the first time it’s available online as an eCalendar.
The planner originated as a document that ag operators could use to record their notes during the year for their grazing systems and it could also serve as documentation for participating in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) farm bill programs.
There are helpful reminders, tips, webinars and conferences included in this new eCalendar format that may be of interest to farmers and ranchers and that can benefit their overall production.
The first of every month, the 2021 South Dakota Grassland Planner features people across the state who have a passion for managing healthy grasslands and soils. The eCalendar follows suit and organizes important dates all in one place.
“We know in today’s world things are always changing and that is why the importance of a readily available calendar all in the palm of your hand will help take your ranch management skills to the next level,” said Sha’Teal Pearman, Intertribal Agriculture Council Natural Resources Program Assistant, who was pivotal in making the eCalendar a reality. “Ag producers are busy, and we simply want to help save them time and provide a vehicle to track their progress.”
The eCalendar can be added to an existing calendar and will also notify land stewards of herd health factors, migration periods, production cycles, and financial planning timeframes that will help elevate their operation’s connection to the land.
“We are eager to work with this partnership on this new platform for delivering timely, science-based resource management information out to ag producers,” said Emily Helms, state rangeland management specialist in Huron. “Our field specialists monitor weather and moisture situations as they affect grasslands and forage production. And we offer free, on-site consultations for drought resilience planning, grazing practices, water developments, etc, that helps producers manage the health of their natural resources for a stronger bottom line.”
“One of the benefits of this partnership is the ability for us to quickly share news and information pertinent for managing our land and livestock,” said Brett Nix, chairman of the South Dakota Grassland Coalition. “There are some excellent events for ag producers such as the Grazing School, pasture walks, or rancher’s workshops. This eCalendar is a great way to spread the word as communities plan their local events throughout the year.”
The printed Grassland Planner is available for free from your local Natural Resources Conservation Service or conservation district or contact the Grassland Coalition at judge.jessop@sdconservation.net.
Find directions for subscribing to the calendar at www.indianag.org/21calendar.
Watch and learn how to integrate the Grasslands eCalendar within an existing calendar in a video at www.bit.ly/GrasslandCalendarDemo.
The calendar is published through a partnership among the Intertribal Agriculture Council, South Dakota Grasslands Coalition, USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, and South Dakota’s Conservation Districts.