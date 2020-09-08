South Dakota State University has put a new focus on improving the health of bison herds with hopes to making them more productive and the economically viable.
The university's West River Research and Extension facility in Rapid City is headquarters of the newly launched Center of Excellence for Bison Studies.
Plans for the project stretch back to May 2017 when leaders of the National Buffalo Foundation, the National Bison Association’s Science and Research Committee and Sinte Gleska University convened with SDSU researchers at the main campus in Brookings. Participants at the session agreed on a number of research priorities, but recognized that a coordinated effort was needed to generate the resources to underwrite those initiatives.
“We will be pulling together the leading experts in their fields to help us gain a better understanding of this animal and the ecosystems it lives in, and to develop new resources for the people who raise bison,” said Kristi Cammack, the newly installed director for the Center of Excellence.
Cammack will oversee the day-to-day operations of the center, under the direction of an 11- member board comprised of SDSU, National Bison Association and National Buffalo Foundation officials, bison ranchers, and tribal representatives.The National Bison Association’s Science and Research Committee will work closely with the center’s leadership to identify key research and outreach priorities.
That 2017 meeting brought to light many unanswered questions, said Bill Gibbons, director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU and associate dean for research. Those questions ranged from bison's role in the landscapes they occupy to their importance in Native American culture to their significance in agriculture.
"We recognized that there are many qualified researchers interested in taking on those projects. What was missing was a unified commitment to bring together the resources to support that research,” he said.
The Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in the restoration of bison herds to North America, according to Dave Carter, executive director of the National Bison Association.
“Our knowledge on how best to manage our herds has evolved through a lot of trial and error, supplemented by scattered studies at universities across North America," he said. "The Center of Excellence will bring together academicians, ranchers, and tribal bison managers in a collaborative commitment to help us be better stewards of our herds.”
Phil Baird, provost of Sinte Gleska University in South Dakota, noted, “Bison are once again coming back to tribal lands across the country. Being a part of the Center will help tribal managers as they restore both cultural herds and grow tribal nation-building herds.”