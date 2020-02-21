The Northeast 4-H Calf Show was held Saturday, Feb. 15, as the last event of the Watertown Winter Farm Show.
Thirty-three 4-H youth from Brookings, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Marshall, Spink and Roberts counties exhibited 49 head of heifers and steers in the show.
Champion British purebred heifer went to Wyat James of Clark County and reserve champion to Kyler Carlson of Deuel County.
Champion continental/commercial breeding heifer went to Trevor Bergh of Codington County and reserve champion to Rylan Thue of Hamlin County.
Overall grand champion heifer went to Trevor Bergh and reserve champion heifer to Wyat James.
Champion British purebred steer went to Connor Midgett of Clark County and reserve champion to Kylie Beare of Hamlin County.
Champion continental/commercial market steer was given to Korbin Leddy of Grant County and reserve champion to Ty Bergh.
Champion market heifer was given to Greyson Nielson of Kingsbury County and reserve market heifer to Regan Ringkob of Marshall County.
The overall grand champion market animal went to Korbin Leddy and reserve to Ty Bergh.
The showmanship competition was held following the last class. Senior showmanship champion was awarded to Kylie Beare of Hamlin County and reserve senior showman was Korbin Leddy. Junior showmanship champion was awarded to Wyat James and reserve junior showman was Ty Bergh. Beginner showmanship champion was presented to Emma Caulfield of Clark County and reserve beginner showman was Maliya Mikkelson of Hamlin County.
A special beef halter was given to a showmanship champion in memory of Jordan Mack by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee. After a drawing by the judge, the winner of the halter was Wyat James.
Photos were provided by Heather Gessner Photography.