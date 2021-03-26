Handling broken legs in baby calves

It’s that time of year again! We are calving hard, and with calving comes many complications – one of them being broken legs in calves.
After pulling a calf
Making sure that your chains are placed correctly will help eliminate breaks. To place a chain, make one half-hitch loop above the fetlock and one half-hitch loop below the fetlock. This helps spread the pressure of the chains over a larger surface area.
Sometimes, you’re pulling a calf and about 10 cranks into it, you start questioning whether the calf is too big, but you’re already committed to pulling it so you keep going. You get super excited when those hips finally pop out and you pull the calf down hard, snapping the femur over the pelvis. Then as the calf starts to try to stand, you notice that one of the back legs is broken.
After getting stepped on
Woe to the trials and tribulations of calving out heifers. One of the many things they do wrong is step on their calves. But cows can step on their calves, too, especially if they move quickly to try to protect their calf. One thing you can do is make sure that you aren’t overcrowding calving sheds and turnout pens.
What to do when you notice a fracture
The first thing you need to do is figure out where the fracture is. This isn’t rocket science. Lay the calf on its side with the broken leg on the top side. Start by feeling the bones starting at the toes and moving up. Flex all the joints. Try to move every part of the leg in all directions. If there is a break, you’ll feel it.
Splinting
You don’t have to splint the leg before you seek veterinary attention if you can babysit the calf until it is casted. If it is going to be several hours before casting, you can splint a fracture that is below the elbow or below the stifle. With any fracture above these points, consult with your veterinarian to see if they want to put a Thomas Splint on or if they want to let it heal on its own. If you are going to splint it, ask your veterinarian how to put on a temporary home-made splint. Above all, do no harm! An incorrectly placed splint is harmful.
Before casting
Have someone help you get the calf to the vet or find someone to sit and babysit the calf until it can be casted. We do not want the calf trying to stand and causing the bone to pop through the skin; those fractures have a very high chance of infection and complications. I had one calf that I was going to cast a leg on and didn’t have anyone helping me at that very second. While I was getting the casting material ready, he tried to stand up and popped the bone through the skin. That made for a really bad day.
Casting
Have your veterinarian cast the leg or have them teach you how. It must be put on correctly because it is going to be on for three or four weeks. After casting, the cast cannot become wet and muddy. Keeping them in a small, clean space is important to a successful healing process.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.