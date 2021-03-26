Handling broken legs in baby calves

It’s that time of year again! We are calving hard, and with calving comes many complications – one of them being broken legs in calves.

After pulling a calf

Making sure that your chains are placed correctly will help eliminate breaks. To place a chain, make one half-hitch loop above the fetlock and one half-hitch loop below the fetlock. This helps spread the pressure of the chains over a larger surface area.

Sometimes, you’re pulling a calf and about 10 cranks into it, you start questioning whether the calf is too big, but you’re already committed to pulling it so you keep going. You get super excited when those hips finally pop out and you pull the calf down hard, snapping the femur over the pelvis. Then as the calf starts to try to stand, you notice that one of the back legs is broken.

After getting stepped on

Woe to the trials and tribulations of calving out heifers. One of the many things they do wrong is step on their calves. But cows can step on their calves, too, especially if they move quickly to try to protect their calf. One thing you can do is make sure that you aren’t overcrowding calving sheds and turnout pens.

What to do when you notice a fracture

The first thing you need to do is figure out where the fracture is. This isn’t rocket science. Lay the calf on its side with the broken leg on the top side. Start by feeling the bones starting at the toes and moving up. Flex all the joints. Try to move every part of the leg in all directions. If there is a break, you’ll feel it.