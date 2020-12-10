 Skip to main content
Highway patrol officers gifted beef for the holidays
Highway patrol officers gifted beef for the holidays

Beef Bucks donation

Beef Bucks executive secretary Nancy Montross presents a gift to South Dakota Highway Patrol Col. Miller. 

 Submitted photo

In what's become an annual holiday tradition, South Dakota Highway Patrol officers are getting beef under their Christmas trees.

Beef Bucks, a South Dakota-based non-profit organization that provides gift certificates for purchasing beef at restaurants, grocery stores, meat lockers, and other places, donated certificates for law enforcement families in need.

To learn more about Beef Bucks, visit their website.

