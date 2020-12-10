Highway patrol officers gifted beef for the holidays

In what's become an annual holiday tradition, South Dakota Highway Patrol officers are getting beef under their Christmas trees.

Beef Bucks, a South Dakota-based non-profit organization that provides gift certificates for purchasing beef at restaurants, grocery stores, meat lockers, and other places, donated certificates for law enforcement families in need.

To learn more about Beef Bucks, visit their website.

+3 Beef Bucks moves cattle in the form of paper, plastic Bob and Nancy Montross move a lot of beef from their farm east of De Smet, South Dakota, but…