The Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention is set for Dec. 3-4 at the Hutchinson Event Center with educational sessions, policy discussion and a cattle focused trade show.
The Cow-Calf Council meeting will feature a talk on profitability from Extension specialists Eric Mosel and Alfredo DiCostanzo.
The Feeder Council meeting 4-5 p.m. Dec. 3 features a talk on marketing options and strategies with Brad Kooima, president of Kooima and Kooima Varilek Trading.
The Best of Beef Banquet takes place the first evening with dinner, an auction and announcement of the Minnesota Cattleman of the Year Award.
The next morning starts with a policy briefing on both state and national cattle related issues. Regional caucus meetings follow. New directors will be elected in Regions 1, 5, 7 and 9.
Those planning to attend are asked to register by Nov. 27 at mnsca.org/events/convention or by emailing allison@mnsca.org. Registration is $75 for the two-day event or $50 per day.
The schedule follows.
Thursday, Dec. 3
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Policy and resolutions meeting
2:45-3:45 p.m. – Cow-Calf Council meeting
4-5 p.m. – Feeder Council meeting
6-8:30 p.m. – Best of Beef Banquet
Friday, Dec. 4
8-9:30 a.m. – Policy briefing
9:45-10 a.m. – Regional caucus meetings
10:30 a.m. to noon – MSCA quarterly and annual meeting
Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lunch and keynote speaker
2-3 p.m. – County affiliate leadership and state regional director meeting