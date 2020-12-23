Iowa beef producers recognized for quality practices

Three beef operations in Iowa were recognized for their commitment to the principles of the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program: Mogler Farms, Dunlap Livestock Auction and David Bruene of Iowa State University.
BQA continues to be an important pillar of checkoff programming, and each year the Iowa Beef Industry Council strives to recognize outstanding individuals that exemplify the tenets of the program.
The awards were announced on Dec. 18 during the annual meeting.
The BQA Feedlot Award, recognizing outstanding feeders, went to Mogler Farms of Alvord, Iowa.
A family operation spanning three generations with seven family members currently working on the farm, the diversified Mogler operation encompasses a hog farrow-to-finish operation, row crops, beef feedlot, and a commercial grain elevator. The beef feedlot consists of 3,000 head and is the pride and joy of Howard.
Mogler Farms have been early adopters of electronic ID, feedyard performance monitoring programs and have participated in university studies to examine best management practices.
“Since implementing the BQA standards, we have seen improvement of cattle care, comfort, health and performance,” Ross Mogler said. “The team prides themselves on handling the cattle in the proper manner and seeing the benefits of leading animal husbandry standards.”
Their commitment to a high standard of care is all encompassing, Beef Council officials said.
The BQA Cow-Calf Award went to David Bruene, manager of the Iowa State University Beef Teaching Farm.
Setting cattle up for success starts early in life at the first stage of production. Bruene works diligently to help students and farm employees understand the importance of BQA principles and how to implement those strategies every day to ensure calves are set for long-term success.
When working in a teaching environment, safe cattle handling is paramount for students and the cattle. Student hires at the farm come with varying degrees of experience and the BQA program provides a consistent standard that helps build continuity within the team, no matter the task.
The Marketer BQA Award went to Dunlap Livestock Auction.
Iowa is the home to a robust live auction system facilitated by the work of auction markets across the state. Dunlap Livestock Auction is a long-time builder of the next generation of livestock producers – having supported many local county fair 4-H and FFA beef shows, worked with ISU extension to study impacts of feeder cattle pricing, etc. and even hosted the World Livestock Auctioneer Contest in the early 2000s.
Jim and Ruth Schaben purchased the market in 1950 with the transition to Jay, Jim and Jon taking over the family business in the 90s. Today, the third generation of Schabens are involved in the family business.
Dunlap Livestock Auction has been a household name in the livestock business as their influence stretches far beyond the gavel. They have been integral in helping local cattlemen attain BQA certification by working alongside BQA educators to host several certification events for producers seeking assistance.