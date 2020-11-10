The Iowa Forage and Grassland Council is taking its winter conference online this year.
The educational event will feature four presentations on timely topics for managing forages after a year of difficult weather patterns. All presentations will be prerecorded and released Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.
The session are:
Grazing Down Corn Residue – Denise Schwab, ISU extension beef specialist, northeast Iowa
Managing Drought Damaged Pastures – Joe Sellers, IFGC board member and retired ISU extension beef specialist
Emergency Forage: Options Available for Quick Feed – Luke Wilson, Barenbrug USA
Knowing the True Value of Your Forest: A Forestry Primer for Agricultural Producers and Graziers – Dr. Billy Beck, ISU extension forestry specialist
The videos will be available at no charge, but registration is required for access. Register at https://agribiz.swoogo.com/ifgc2020/.
The Iowa Forage and Grassland Council is an organization dedicated to advancing forage-based agriculture in the state. To learn more about the organization, visit www.iowaforage.org. If you’re interested in becoming a member or wish to renew your membership, email joano@agribiz.org.