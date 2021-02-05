Iowa Pork schedules regional conferences

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is inviting the state's pig farmers to attend one of four Iowa Pork Regional Conferences being held in February. The events are being held at different locations Feb. 15-18.
In addition to the regional conference program that runs from 1-4:30 p.m. each day, a separate morning session from 9 a.m. to noon will provide Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) Plus training. The PQA Plus training is sponsored by IPPA and provided by Iowa State University Extension.
“The afternoon conferences include five speakers providing timely and relevant information,” said Jamee Eggers, IPPA producer education director. “The farmer members of our producer education committee partnered with the Iowa Pork Information Center to select topics and identify relevant speakers.”
The site selection for these meetings allows for physical distancing as required by the State of Iowa. If weather or coronavirus conditions require the cancellation of the event; the conference sessions will be recorded and made available online.
The locations of the conferences are:
- Monday, Feb. 15 - Orange City at the Sioux County Extension Office, 400 Central Ave. NW, Suite 700
- Tuesday, Feb. 16 - Osceola at the Clarke County Fairgrounds Event Center, 2070 W. McLane St, Hwy. 34
- Wednesday, Feb. 17 - Waverly at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 1st St. NE
- Thursday, Feb. 18 - Washington at the Washington County Extension Office, 2223 250th St.
Topics and speakers for the afternoon conferences are:
Water Quality in Pig Production - Dr. John Patience, an ISU professor of animal science, will discuss the central role of water and water quality in swine production.
Hot Topics in Swine Health - Dr. Chris Rademacher of the Iowa Pork Industry Center will provide an update on current swine health issues and foreign animal disease preparedness activities
Economic Issues Update - ISU Extension Livestock Economist Dr. Lee Schulz will talk about the many new economic tools for pork producers that became available or were updated in 2020
Optimizing Your Most Valuable Resource - Valerie Duttlinger, Summitt SmartFarms, will talk about the best ways to keep yourself and your employees focused on the business goals
Helping You Find the Right Resources - A review of decision-making tools that Iowa State University Extension Swine Specialists can provide for you to solve production problems and other issues on your pig farm.
Check-in starts 30 minutes before the start of the conference. Pre-register for the conference or certification training to ensure adequate materials are available to all. To pre-register, go online to IowaPork.org/IPPA-Regional-Conferences, or call IPPA at 800-372-7675 or email croepke@iowapork.org.