It’s impossible to achieve perfection in vaccination

What do you think when you have a calf die and the necropsy results come back with pathogens that you had vaccinated for? It’s frustrating. And it’s very complicated.

The challenge

When talking about immunology, the “challenge” is how much disease is present at a given time. This amount is always fluctuating. An overwhelming amount of challenge can override the immune systems of the most well-vaccinated cattle.

Could the calf’s death have been related to environmental or management factors that led to an increase in the amount of challenge that he was exposed to?

The stressors

Stress in cattle is anything that increases their cortisol levels. Movement, co-mingling, castrating and weaning are just some of the things that can cause calves stress.

For an optimal immune response, vaccines, including boosters, should be administered 14 days before or 10 or more days after the stressful event. Wouldn’t that be nice?

But when we think about how our management works, we are doing many of these stressful events at the same time. No wonder some calves do not have an appropriate response to the vaccine. We can almost be sure that this calf was given his vaccines during a stressful event.

The herd

As you’ve been hearing on the news for months, “herd immunity” is the goal when it comes to vaccinating a population.

Nothing in a biological system is 100%. If a vaccine is 99% effective, that means that 1 in 100 head of calves will not be protected. But since the herd is protected, there should be less shedding of pathogens which makes the challenge less, and hopefully that unprotected calf will remain healthy.