It’s impossible to achieve perfection in vaccination

What do you think when you have a calf die and the necropsy results come back with pathogens that you had vaccinated for? It’s frustrating. And it’s very complicated.
The challenge
When talking about immunology, the “challenge” is how much disease is present at a given time. This amount is always fluctuating. An overwhelming amount of challenge can override the immune systems of the most well-vaccinated cattle.
Could the calf’s death have been related to environmental or management factors that led to an increase in the amount of challenge that he was exposed to?
The stressors
Stress in cattle is anything that increases their cortisol levels. Movement, co-mingling, castrating and weaning are just some of the things that can cause calves stress.
For an optimal immune response, vaccines, including boosters, should be administered 14 days before or 10 or more days after the stressful event. Wouldn’t that be nice?
But when we think about how our management works, we are doing many of these stressful events at the same time. No wonder some calves do not have an appropriate response to the vaccine. We can almost be sure that this calf was given his vaccines during a stressful event.
The herd
As you’ve been hearing on the news for months, “herd immunity” is the goal when it comes to vaccinating a population.
Nothing in a biological system is 100%. If a vaccine is 99% effective, that means that 1 in 100 head of calves will not be protected. But since the herd is protected, there should be less shedding of pathogens which makes the challenge less, and hopefully that unprotected calf will remain healthy.
Was the herd that the calf lived in vaccinated appropriately?
The individual animal
As the saying goes, “If you’re going to have livestock, you’re going to have dead stock.” Not all animals have a good immune system.
A good immune system goes all the way back to when a calf is still in the womb. Once the calf is born, he needs to get the appropriate amount (about 4 quarts) of high quality colostrum as soon as possible.
At six hours old, half of his absorptive capacity is gone and by 24 hours, 100% of it is gone.
Did this calf have a good immune system to start with?
The vaccine
Cattle have to have a primary and a secondary response to a vaccine in order for it to be effective.
With most modified live vaccines, the virus is replicating in the body and it will trigger both the primary and secondary responses. But if the calf is vaccinated at less than 6 months of age, a booster is often required after 6 months. After that, yearly boosters are required.
With a killed vaccine, the first immunity is short lived and comprised of an antibody called IgM. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations as to when to give the booster. Most commonly it is four to six weeks later. The appropriately timed booster will result in a much more long-lived and stronger immune response with an antibody called IgG.
Again, it is easy to understand why some calves are not protected from the vaccine we give. How often are you following these timelines?
Do your best
At the end of the day, all we can do is our best to follow vaccination guidelines and timelines. For some calves, our best will not be good enough. And that has to be OK. That’s life.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.