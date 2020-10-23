Johnson Farms in Frankfort, South Dakota has another conservation award to add to their collection.
Brian and Jamie Johnson and his parents Alan and Mickie Johnson were honored for having one of the nation's top cattle operations in a special edition of NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen on RFD-TV this week.
Seven operations throughout the U.S. were recognized by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association for implementing practices that make them true stewards of land, air and water resources. Each of these farms and ranches exemplify the commitment of all producers to protect the resources in their care and improve their operations for future generations of cattlemen and women.
Regional winners of the the Environmental Stewardship Award were:
Region I – SK Herefords – New York
Region II – Southern Cross Farms – Mississippi
Region III – Euken-Myers Family – Iowa
Region IV – Double C Cattle Company – Oklahoma
Region V – Beatty Canyon Ranch – Colorado
Region VI – Boies Ranch – Nevada
Region VII – Johnson Farms – South Dakota
“Cattle producers are the original stewards of the land. For generations, cattlemen and cattlewomen have shared a commitment to improving their operations with an understanding that better management techniques improve the productivity of our farms and ranches.
"Those improvements allow us to produce high-quality beef while also giving back to our communities in the form of beautiful open spaces, wildlife habitat and of course, a high-quality beef product,” NCBA President Marty Smith said. “These seven operations provide an excellent demonstration that agricultural stewardship can improve habitat and the environment everywhere across the nation.”
Established in 1991, the Environmental Stewardship Award Program is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience; McDonald’s; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS); U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation.
The seven regional winners will advance to be considered for the 2021 National Environmental Stewardship Award, to be announced at the NCBA convention in Nashville Feb. 3, 2021.