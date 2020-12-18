 Skip to main content
Koupal Angus named Breeder of the Year

Alice and LaVern Koupal

Alice and LaVern Koupal of Koupal Angus accept an award for breeder of the year at the South Dakota Angus Association annual meeting Dec. 3.

 Submitted photo Rod Geppert, American Angus Association

Koupal Angus of Dante, South Dakota was recognized for its breeding program at the 2020 South Dakota Angus Association annual meeting and banquet, held Dec. 3 in Oacoma. Alice and LaVern Koupal accepted the award.

South Dakota Angus breeders also elected members to serve on the South Dakota Angus Association board of directors. Josh Mohnen of White Lake was elected president. Christy Mogck of Olivet will serve as secretary-treasurer. Other directors are Blake Eisenbeisz of Bowdle, Troy Thomas of Harrold and Lee Kopriva of Raymond.

