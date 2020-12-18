Koupal Angus named Breeder of the Year

Koupal Angus of Dante, South Dakota was recognized for its breeding program at the 2020 South Dakota Angus Association annual meeting and banquet, held Dec. 3 in Oacoma. Alice and LaVern Koupal accepted the award.
South Dakota Angus breeders also elected members to serve on the South Dakota Angus Association board of directors. Josh Mohnen of White Lake was elected president. Christy Mogck of Olivet will serve as secretary-treasurer. Other directors are Blake Eisenbeisz of Bowdle, Troy Thomas of Harrold and Lee Kopriva of Raymond.
The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor.