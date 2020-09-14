The South Dakota Grassland Coalition will host a workshop on low stress livestock handling 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 24 at Crooks Community Center.
Dr. Tom Noffsinger, DVM, will share his passion for working with feedyards and ranches on reducing stress while working cattle. Noffsinger is a consulting feedyard veterinarian with Production Animal Consultation. He was the recipient of the 2001 Consultant of the Year award from the Academy of Veterinary Consultants for his work at PAC.
Noffsinger will cover low stress livestock handling techniques, improved immune function, how to identify stress and low function, improved weaning and safer work environments. One of his highlights, is demonstrating weaning techniques that maintain high daily gains as well as managing vaccine effectiveness through shipping stress.
The workshop is free to grassland coalition members and $30 to non-members, which includes a yearly membership. Lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Dan Rasmussen at 605-685-3315.