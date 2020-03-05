How do cows really affect air quality?
A leading air quality specialist from the University of California Davis will visit South Dakota to discuss the matter this month in a lecture sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation and others.
Dr. Frank Mitloehner will speak from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the South Dakota State University Campus in Brookings.
The Ag Week Lecture will feature Dr. Frank Mitloehner who will take a deeper look at the claims against agriculture, livestock emissions, greenhouse gases and the truth behind climate change.
Mitloehner is an expert for agricultural air quality, livestock housing and husbandry. He conducts research that is directly relevant to understanding and mitigating of air emissions from livestock operations, as well as the implications of these emissions for the health and safety of farm workers and neighboring communities.
“Dr. Mitloehner’s research and message is timely and important. Producers and industry supporters will gain a wealth of knowledge from this talk that will enable them to join the fight against misinformation in the livestock industry,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.
The Ag Week Lecture Series is brought to the public in partnership with the following on-campus organizations: SDSU Block and Bridle Club, SDSU Swine Club, SDSU Dairy Club and SDSU CAFES Prexy Council.
There is no cost to attend.