The North American Limousin Foundation (NALF) elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting Monday, Jan. 13.
Curt Wieczorek of Mount Vernon, South Dakota was selected to serve as the NALF president. He succeeds Gary Fuchs, Cameron, Texas. Dan Hunt of Oxford, Neb. was chosen to serve as vice president.
The remaining executive committee consists of Wade Beckman, Roberts, Idaho, as secretary, Dr. Mark Barker, Oklahoma City, Okla., serving as treasurer, and Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas, as member-at-large. Gary Fuchs, Cameron, Texas will continue on the executive committee as ex-officio.
Those newly elected to serve the Foundation for three-year terms are Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas, Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, N.D. and Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisc.
The additional breeders on the 16-member NALF board of directors include; Joe Moore, Raphine, Va.; Charles Linhart, Leon, Iowa; Randy Corns, Altoona, Kan., Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Okla.; Troy Gulotta, Independence, La.; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.; and Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minn.