Craig Andersen from Centerville, South Dakota will be honored by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council with the 2019 Pork All-American Award on Wednesday, January 15th during the Master Pork Producers Banquet.
Through the Pork All-American award, the South Dakota Pork Producers Council acknowledges pork producers or industry members who have established themselves as dedicated, involved business people and leaders in their communities.
Craig and Gail Andersen run a diversified farm consisting of row crops, feeder pigs and cattle. They finish pigs for Brentwood Colony.
The Andersens have three children and one grandchild. Gail is currently working at the Centerville School with the title program and breakfast program. Tyler works on the family farm and has a finishing barn, row crops and cattle. Jacob also works on the family farm, sells Pioneer Seed, farms row crops and has cattle. Jacob’s wife Heather is a nurse for Sanford and their son Henrick is 11 months old. Emily, a graduate of South Dakota State University with a degree in animal science and ag science and a minor in ag business, is working at Smithfield as the livestock coordinator.
Andersen has helped with the fourth grade Adopt a Farmer program in Sioux Falls, Hot Harley Nights, many grocery store promotions and Taste of Elegance in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
He has been active on the South Dakota Pork Producer Council for six years and is the newly elected incoming president. He also serves on the public policy, demand enhancement, budget and finance and annual meeting and trade show committees.
Andersen is active with National Pork Producers Council, currently serving on their executive board, environmental committee, budget committee and as chairman of the SIP committee
He has gone to many planning and zoning meetings about pig farming and went to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the South Dakota pig farmers to lobby for issues relating to farmers. He is also the chairman of the Delaware Township board.